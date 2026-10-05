Is a breakthrough in the war coming in October? Zelenskyy announced an important event

Yesterday, I spoke with the American negotiating team. Today, the American side is in contact with both Ukraine and Russia and is proposing a trilateral meeting at the technical level by the end of October. Yesterday, I confirmed to them that our side is ready to support holding such a meeting by the end of October. There is no new information here. We are open to the United Arab Emirates or another country proposed by the American side. I know they will propose this to the Russian side as well, or may have already done so. We will wait for the response. We respond positively to negotiations. From the press conference with Friedrich Merz. (3/3)