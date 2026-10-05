- WIADOMOŚCI
Is a breakthrough in the war coming in October? Zelenskyy announced an important event
On Sunday, 4 October, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of delegates from Russia, Ukraine, and the US at a technical level is likely to take place by the end of the month. The talks are intended to precede the final round of peace negotiations, though the agenda for the meeting has not yet been disclosed.
Zelenskyy announces tripartite talks
On Sunday, 4 October, Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on his X profile that technical-level talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine may take place by the end of October. The initiative for the meeting came from the American side, and Zelenskyy confirmed Kyiv’s readiness to participate.
Yesterday, I spoke with the American negotiating team. Today, the American side is in contact with both Ukraine and Russia and is proposing a trilateral meeting at the technical level by the end of October. Yesterday, I confirmed to them that our side is ready to support holding such a meeting by the end of October. There is no new information here. We are open to the United Arab Emirates or another country proposed by the American side. I know they will propose this to the Russian side as well, or may have already done so. We will wait for the response. We respond positively to negotiations. From the press conference with Friedrich Merz. (3/3)— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 4, 2026
“Yesterday, I confirmed to them that our side is ready to support holding such a meeting by the end of October. There is no new information here. We are open to the United Arab Emirates or another country proposed by the American side. I know they will propose this to the Russian side as well, or may have already done so. We will wait for the response. We respond positively to negotiations,” the President of Ukraine wrote on X.
Will there be a breakthrough?
A technical-level meeting in itself essentially means very little – in short, it may only concern the conduct of the actual negotiations, planned for a later period.
The agenda for the tripartite talks has not yet been officially established, nor has the date of the meeting itself – it is only known that it is to take place by the end of October. If it proceeds positively, the path to final peace negotiations will be open.