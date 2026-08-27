The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced the possibility of conducting strikes against British military targets both within Ukraine and beyond its borders. This would be a response to Ukrainian attacks carried out using British missiles.

The statement was delivered by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday, 27 August. She called on Britain to back off from what she described as London’s hostile stance on Ukraine . During the same briefing, she stated that Britain and France were “playing with fire” by supplying sensitive missile technology to Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s declaration is a response to the participation of British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in a “coalition of the willing” meeting held in Kyiv on Monday. As previously reported on Defence24.com, Burnham allegedly shared technology necessary for the production of Storm Shadow cruise missiles with Ukraine during the meeting. These are air-launched, long-range missiles capable of striking targets hundreds of kilometres away. France possesses its own version of this missile (SCALP), and Kyiv has already received a licence for the production of these weapons from Paris.