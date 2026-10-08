WIADOMOŚCI The Pentagon is preparing strikes on Iran. Tehran is stepping up attacks on ships JR Jakub Radaszkiewicz Photo. nasa.gov The Pentagon has instructed the US Central Command (CENTCOM) to finalise preparations for a potential resumption of large-scale combat operations against Iran. Donald Trump has not yet approved an attack. Within the administration, options for action both before the November congressional elections and after the vote are being considered.







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As reported by Axios, citing US officials, the instruction was issued several days ago. No start date for the operation has been specified. According to the portal’s sources, a potential campaign could include strikes on Iranian energy installations, infrastructure, and nuclear facilities.

CENTCOM prepares strike options

The Atlantic reported that the White House has asked the Pentagon to present military options that could be utilised before the elections scheduled for 3 November. Previously, scenarios were being prepared for the resumption of broader operations after the vote. The solutions under consideration include limited strikes as well as a larger campaign. However, there is no public confirmation of the selection of a specific variant, the target list, or the timing of the operation.

Risk of retaliation and further ammunition consumption

According to The Atlantic, further attacks would increase the threat to American soldiers in the region and to Persian Gulf nations. The operation would also mean a further depletion of ammunition stockpiles. The newspaper highlights the political significance of fuel prices ahead of the elections. Previous resumptions of US strikes have been associated with a rise in oil prices. The decision to use force remains with the US President.

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Increase in attacks on vessels