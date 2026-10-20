- WIADOMOŚCI
The Trump administration did not approve sending intercept missiles to Ukraine
The US administration has not approved the transfer of interceptor missiles to Ukraine, which are essential for protection against Russian missile and drone attacks, officials reported on Monday, as quoted by the Washington Post.
At least some of the interceptor missiles for Patriot systems are intended to be transferred to Ukraine by allied nations, but their transfer requires the approval of US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, according to information provided by a US official and three other individuals familiar with the matter.
Delivering this US-manufactured weaponry to other countries requires American consent. A Ukrainian official told theWashington Post last week that only „a few” interceptor missiles remain in Ukraine’s inventory.
Officials reported that Hegseth has not formally rejected the transfer requests, but he has also not completed the required formalities to approve their transfer. They added that Hegseth is still processing the approval of portions of US aid for Ukraine.
The newspaper highlighted that the delays in approving arms transfers from partner nations coincide with a deepening conflict between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
On Monday, the Ukrainian leader reported that some political agreements with the US have not been implemented, and deliveries of essential equipment from that country are delayed. He instructed his team to urgently contact partners to accelerate the delivery of air defence assets.
A day earlier, Zelenskyy told Bloomberg that the United States is currently supplying Ukraine with just 12 Patriot interceptor missiles per month, which is approximately one-quarter of the number delivered under the Joe Biden administration. Under the Trump presidency, the Americans are selling these missiles to Ukraine, whereas the Biden administration provided them free of charge as part of military aid.