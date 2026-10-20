WIADOMOŚCI The Trump administration did not approve sending intercept missiles to Ukraine Bartłomiej Wypartowicz Photo. jan Dijkstra/MediaCenter Defensie The US administration has not approved the transfer of interceptor missiles to Ukraine, which are essential for protection against Russian missile and drone attacks, officials reported on Monday, as quoted by the Washington Post.







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At least some of the interceptor missiles for Patriot systems are intended to be transferred to Ukraine by allied nations, but their transfer requires the approval of US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, according to information provided by a US official and three other individuals familiar with the matter.

Delivering this US-manufactured weaponry to other countries requires American consent. A Ukrainian official told theWashington Post last week that only „a few” interceptor missiles remain in Ukraine’s inventory.

See also EU speeds up deliveries of Patriot missiles for Ukraine

Officials reported that Hegseth has not formally rejected the transfer requests, but he has also not completed the required formalities to approve their transfer. They added that Hegseth is still processing the approval of portions of US aid for Ukraine.

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The newspaper highlighted that the delays in approving arms transfers from partner nations coincide with a deepening conflict between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Monday, the Ukrainian leader reported that some political agreements with the US have not been implemented, and deliveries of essential equipment from that country are delayed. He instructed his team to urgently contact partners to accelerate the delivery of air defence assets.