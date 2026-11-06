WIADOMOŚCI Will Hegseth lose his position? Trump is being persuaded Wojciech Kozioł Photo. Daniel Torok / White House US President Donald Trump has admitted that he is receiving phone calls from individuals urging him to dismiss Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. Simultaneously, he declared that his intention is to keep him in the position. The information was reported by ABC’s Jon Karl, who spoke with the President by telephone.







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Trump reportedly said that he „fully intends to keep” Hegseth at the head of the Department of War. However, he admitted that people are calling him regarding the matter.

„They call me about him. But I don’t understand why,” he stated. He also added that it would be easier to confirm a new secretary during the current term of Congress, before the Democrats take the majority in the Senate in January.

Speculation regarding Hegseth’s future intensified following Wednesday’s reports by CBS. According to the network, as early as election night on Tuesday, Trump was questioning advisers on whether he should dismiss the Pentagon chief. Outgoing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s former primary rival, was identified as a potential successor. On Wednesday, DeSantis himself sharply criticised politicians from his own party for their conduct during the losing campaign, describing the election as a „political extinction-level event”. He also criticised stock trading by politicians with access to sensitive information – without naming the President directly.

On Wednesday, when questioned by journalists, Trump maintained that he does not intend to fire Hegseth and that he is „doing a great job”. However, when asked about a scenario in which Hegseth would be appointed to the Senate to replace the departing Marsha Blackburn, the President replied that if that happened, Hegseth „would be very popular”.

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