WIADOMOŚCI Trump admitted that the war with Iran contributed to the Republicans' loss Defence24 Photo. www.whitehouse.gov US President Donald Trump admitted overnight Tuesday to Wednesday that the war with Iran partially contributed to the Republicans’ defeat in the Congressional elections. He announced that he would accept the results and congratulated the Democrats. At the same time, he declared that he would veto their proposals.







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“Iran was one of the factors,” the President admitted in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, when asked about his party’s poor performance. However, he stated that he does not regret attacking Iran and would do so again.

Trump said that in his view, the rise in oil prices – rather than the war itself – represents the greatest political burden for his administration. As a result of the conflict with Iran, petrol and diesel prices rose, causing dissatisfaction among American voters. The head of state did not challenge the Congressional elections and said he looks forward to working with the Democrats, but intends to exercise his “right of veto” if necessary.

“I think we will work with the Democrats and get along with them very well. If that doesn’t happen, we will be very tough on them, and they will be very tough on us,” he added.

He did not answer the question as to which specific Democrats he would find it easy to work with. On Fox News, he congratulated the Democrats and admitted they had done a good job and had worked hard and long for it. He announced that he would accept the voting results. He stated that he does not intend to make personnel changes in his administration. He expressed his conviction that the results of the Congressional elections do not indicate American dissatisfaction with his presidency.

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