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ANALIZA Desktop printers reshaping the front line Defence24 com The interior of a workshop container designed for the maintenance, service, and repair of Nordic Wing unmanned aerial vehicles in field conditions. One of the pieces of equipment is a 3D printer.

Photo. Nordic Wing Additive manufacturing has quietly become a defining technology of the war in Ukraine and Western defence more broadly. This is not due to exotic technological breakthroughs; rather, through sheer volume and adaptation, 3D printing has become part of the country’s rapid battlefield evolution.







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The core use case is drone production and modification, happening on the frontline with desktop machines small enough to be transported in vehicles right into the hands of units, something that would be impossible with traditional manufacturing. Ukrainian workshops are printing airframes, mounts, munition tail fins, and other components for FPV and interceptor drones at a pace and cost that traditional supply chains simply cannot match. In one case, adapters have been developed that allow munitions from the Soviet era to be deployed from drones, all while enabling improvements to be tested and produced within hours.

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A significant share of Ukraine’s drones now incorporate 3D-printed parts, often produced across a distributed network of small workshops and “print farms” that are running off consumer-grade machines rather than industrial systems. Part of what makes this work is that a desktop 3D printer doesn’t need a factory. It can be moved into a basement, a field workshop, or a forward position near the frontline, and start producing parts as soon as it’s powered up. That mobility means the machines can travel to wherever a part is needed, rather than a single part having to travel to them. This supply chain development is now becoming a critical component of what it means to have national resilience.

Industry experts have noted that in recent years, core drone components and capabilities can evolve every 3 to 6 months. This means that newly manufactured or procured systems can be significantly outpaced by newer versions within a year. This matters hugely as NATO allies rethink wartime preparedness and creates a paradox where we are stockpiling drones that may be obsolete by the time they are needed. Because of this factor, what many now recognise are the benefits of stockpiling resilient tools like desktop 3D printers rather than drones and other weapons themselves.

It is not just drones; desktop 3D printing is also used for critical medical supplies, prosthetic limbs, and rapid spare-parts production, as well as fixing or replacing broken vehicle and equipment components without waiting for traditional supply chains. This has allowed Ukraine to react with speed, something which is particularly invaluable given how often supply chains are disrupted. What ties all of this together is decentralisation, where instead of one factory, production is spread across many small, hard-to-target sites, each able to produce or repair what units need on short notice.

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Other militaries are now also studying Ukraine’s experience closely in this area, among others. The UK’s Irish Guards have begun incorporating 3D-printed drone components into training, and the US Army, US Air Force, and the broader UK Ministry of Defence are running pilot programmes of their own, aiming to move additive manufacturing from centralised towards faster, distributed, on-demand production.

Tanks, aircraft, and heavy weapons systems are still built through conventional manufacturing, and while 3D printing is increasingly being used to repair, adapt, and support these systems, additive manufacturing has not yet replaced the traditional defence industry. What has shifted is the economics of iteration and attrition at the lower end of the battlefield. When a cheap, 3D-printed component can help neutralise a very expensive system, and a design can go from CAD file to printed part in hours rather than months, the advantage tips toward whoever can adapt fastest.

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Josef Průša, CEO of Prusa Research, whose company has donated over 600 desktop 3D printers to Ukraine over the last four years and works directly with Ukraine’s armed forces, sees this as one of the defining shifts of the conflict.

“When the war in Ukraine started, it was obvious that what these machines excelled at was exactly what was needed on the ground,” he said. “Fast iteration, local production, and no dependency on long and fragile supply chains have contributed to what is now one of the most advanced drone operations in the world. The ability for brigades to innovate at speed and at a grassroots level has become one of the most important tools of contemporary warfare.”

See also Ukraine’s weapons procurement system is failing

He is careful, however, not to overstate what desktop printing replaces. “Print farms and desktop machines aren’t meant to be a factory; they’re a capability you can hand to someone, and they’ll figure out how to use it, and innovate with it much faster than you’d expect.”

However, much of the consumer 3D-printing hardware making this possible is manufactured in China. Alarms have been raised with legislators across NATO concerning the growing dependence on this foreign-controlled technology, even as militaries seek greater resilience.

Průša also raised a warning for Europe. “These machines are at their core connected computers, often with cameras and cloud storage, and they must be treated as such. If the continent’s defence innovation ends up depending on hardware sourced from China, that undermines the very resilience this technology is supposed to provide.”

The lesson from Ukraine, ultimately, is less about the printers themselves than about what happens when troops on the ground are given the power to use them.

Author: Megan Gittoes, GLOBSEC