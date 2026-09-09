WIADOMOŚCI New Rosomak-L and RSK variants unveiled at MSPO 2026 Defence24 Rosomak-L with the Turra 30 V10 turret with machine guns

Photo. Marcin Górka/Defence24.pl During MSPO 2026, a modified export version of the Rosomak-L Wheeled Armoured Personnel Carrier (WAPC) is making its debut, equipped with the Slovak EVPU Turra 30v10 turret.







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The integration of the Rosomak-L with the Turra-30 turret is a concept aimed at increasing the export potential of the Polish carrier through cooperation with Slovakia. Potential export destinations for the Polish-Slovak carriers include Saudi Arabia and Vietnam, among others. The Slovak turret is a more cost-effective solution than the Polish ZSSW-30, which serves as the baseline armament for the Rosomak-L, and it also faces fewer export restrictions.

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Rosomak-L transporter with Turra 30 V10 turret

Photo. Adam Świerkowski/Defence24.pl

The Rosomak carrier was already presented last year with the Turra 30 turret, but in the older V9 version. This year, the Rosomak-L is shown with the turret in a new configuration, including a modified layout of the active protection system effectors. However, the most significant change is the additional armament in the form of a turret-mounted remote weapon station (RWS) equipped with two machine guns.

Rosomak-L with a new turret, in the background BWP Borsuk and the new version of the Rak mortar

Photo. Marcin Górka/Defence24.pl

This armament is intended to enhance capabilities for countering infantry groups and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), independent of the Rosomak’s main armament—the 30 mm autocannon with a coaxial 7.62 mm machine gun. The Turra 30 turret allows for various cannon configurations: these can include the Slovak GTS-30/N for NATO 30 x 173 mm ammunition, the GTS-30 variant for 30 x 165 mm ammunition, or the American Bushmaster II/S with the capability to change calibre from 30 x 173 mm to 40 x 180 mm. Additional armament consists of a guided missile launcher (e.g. Spike-LR/LR2 or Piorun). The turret is equipped with an advanced fire control system and solutions providing a high level of situational awareness.

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The Rosomak-L is an extended version of the classic Rosomak developed by Rosomak S.A. as part of the Mid-Life Update (MLU) package. The most significant change is the hull, which has been lengthened by approximately 60 cm (from 7.8 to 8.4 m); this has significantly improved the vehicle’s buoyancy when crossing water obstacles, enabling the integration of the ZSSW-30 turret while maintaining an appropriate buoyancy reserve. The vehicle’s kerb weight has increased from approximately 23.5 to 28 tonnes, and the buoyancy limit has been raised from 22,500 kg to 25,500 kg.

The second variant presented for the first time in Kielce is the Rosomak-RSK. This carrier variant was ordered several years ago from a consortium consisting of Rosomak S.A. (leader), WB Electronics S.A., the Military Institute of Chemistry and Radiometry, and Military Communication Works No. 2.

Rosomak-RSK

Photo. Marcin Górka/Defence24.pl

The vehicle is designed for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance. The vehicle’s equipment allows for reconnaissance to be conducted while on the move or stationary, as well as for the processing of measurement data and the generation of CBRN reports.