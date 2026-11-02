The new CEO of the European rocket giant

The European defence group MBDA has a new Chief Executive Officer. Jean-Brice Dumont, who was associated with the Airbus group for many years, has been appointed to the position.

The British-French-Italian-German joint venture informed the public about the selection of its new CEO. Jean-Brice Dumont takes over the role, replacing the previous MBDA CEO, Éric Béranger, who had led the company since June 2019. As stated in a brief MBDA announcement published on the X platform, Dumont has been involved in the aerospace industry for over 30 years. It is also known that he worked for Airbus for many years.