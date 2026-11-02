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The new CEO of the European rocket giant

Michał Górski
1 min.
Pocisk CAMM-ER
Photo. MBDA

The European defence group MBDA has a new Chief Executive Officer. Jean-Brice Dumont, who was associated with the Airbus group for many years, has been appointed to the position.

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The British-French-Italian-German joint venture informed the public about the selection of its new CEO. Jean-Brice Dumont takes over the role, replacing the previous MBDA CEO, Éric Béranger, who had led the company since June 2019. As stated in a brief MBDA announcement published on the X platform, Dumont has been involved in the aerospace industry for over 30 years. It is also known that he worked for Airbus for many years.

MBDA is responsible for the production of long-range cruise missiles, such as the Storm Shadow and Taurus. Its portfolio also includes the CAMM (Common Anti-air Modular Missile) family of missiles. These are intended to form the backbone of the Polish short-range air defence system „Narew”. CAMM missiles will also equip frigates under the „Miecznik” (Swordfish) programme.

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