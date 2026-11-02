- WIADOMOŚCI
The new CEO of the European rocket giant
The European defence group MBDA has a new Chief Executive Officer. Jean-Brice Dumont, who was associated with the Airbus group for many years, has been appointed to the position.
The British-French-Italian-German joint venture informed the public about the selection of its new CEO. Jean-Brice Dumont takes over the role, replacing the previous MBDA CEO, Éric Béranger, who had led the company since June 2019. As stated in a brief MBDA announcement published on the X platform, Dumont has been involved in the aerospace industry for over 30 years. It is also known that he worked for Airbus for many years.
A new chapter begins for MBDA with the appointment of Jean-Brice Dumont as CEO. Bringing more than 30 years of experience in the aerospace industry and a remarkable track record in senior leadership roles, he now takes the helm of our Company. A warm welcome to Jean-Brice Dumont! https://t.co/H66FLltRZ1— MBDA (@MBDAGroup) November 2, 2026
MBDA is responsible for the production of long-range cruise missiles, such as the Storm Shadow and Taurus. Its portfolio also includes the CAMM (Common Anti-air Modular Missile) family of missiles. These are intended to form the backbone of the Polish short-range air defence system „Narew”. CAMM missiles will also equip frigates under the „Miecznik” (Swordfish) programme.