WB Group presents major premieres at MSPO

The first premiere presented was the X-Lifter. This is a large multi-rotor designed to carry WB Group unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), such as the FlyEye or the Warmate family of platforms, to high altitudes. The machine makes these systems independent of launchers and ensures the aircraft reach high altitudes without depleting their own energy reserves, thereby increasing their operational range.

The next premiere was the Warmate 8X, another effector from the Warmate family featuring X-shaped tail fins. The third premiere was the long-awaited Gladius 2, designated by the manufacturer as the Warmate 30. This system utilises a platform with a reduced radar signature and is capable of operating independently of satellite navigation using onboard artificial intelligence. Its range is described as “several hundred kilometres”, specifically exceeding 250 km. The machine is capable of low-altitude operations and presumably terrain-following flight. It is powered by a turbojet engine produced in Poland by the WB Group. This system was ordered for the Polish Armed Forces some time ago and is currently in low-rate initial production. Consequently, three units were displayed at the exhibition.

Perhaps the most unexpected premiere, however, was the four-axle Star 8 x 8 Hyperion. This vehicle was developed in cooperation with the Szcześniak company, the Polish branch of MAN, and numerous other Polish entities. Its Polish content (polonisation) is expected to exceed 90 per cent, though this figure includes MAN’s contribution. Nevertheless, many of its components, including the armoured cabin by Szcześniak and the WB Group mission systems, are Polish. The Star Hyperion was presented with WB Group equipment for the Gladius system, featuring computers that support artificial intelligence algorithms. The design was primarily conceived with the Gladius system in mind; twelve modules of the system are scheduled for delivery to the Polish Armed Forces over the next three years. The Star serves as an alternative to the four-axle Jelcz trucks, which have faced delivery delays. As the WB Group is contractually obliged to deliver the Gladius systems (which involve Waran vehicles as well as systems integrated onto four-axle trucks) on schedule, it is presenting this new vehicle as an alternative solution that also fulfils the requirement for domestic Polish production.