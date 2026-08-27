WIADOMOŚCI Belarus announces a readiness check of the army Bartłomiej Wypartowicz Photo. Министерство обороны Республики Беларусь / Facebook Alexander Lukashenko has once again ordered a combat readiness check of the Belarusian armed forces. As part of the inspection, one of the brigades is to be brought to full readiness, leave its permanent deployment location, and carry out tasks, the nature of which has not yet been disclosed. This is another test of its kind for the Belarusian army in a relatively short period.







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The start of the check was announced by the Belarusian Ministry of Defence. Alexander Volfovich, Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, stated that once full readiness is achieved, one of the brigades will leave its permanent deployment point and proceed to carry out designated tasks. The authorities in Minsk do not intend to disclose exactly what these will involve for the time being.

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According to Volfovich, particular emphasis during the inspection is to be placed on the use of modern methods of engaging the enemy and fire control. The Belarusians declare that the training incorporates lessons learned from armed conflicts in Ukraine and Iran. Officially, the objective is to verify the units’ capability to conduct combat operations in modern conflict conditions.

Belarus increasingly checks army readiness

The current inspection is not an isolated event. In recent months, Belarus has conducted a series of readiness checks involving various branches of the military and units.

The largest of these began on 16 January 2026 at Lukashenko’s initiative. The inspection lasted over two months and concluded at the end of March. According to an analysis by the Polski Instytut Spraw Międzynarodowych (Polish Institute of International Affairs), it was the longest and most comprehensive check of its kind for the Belarusian armed forces in recent years. For the first time, part of the activities was directly ordered and supervised by Lukashenko himself.

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As part of the January-March inspection, units checked included mechanised units, artillery, air defence, engineering troops, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, special forces, and aviation. Mobilisation capabilities were also tested, including the functioning of reserves and the formation of units for wartime.

In February, the inspection covered, among others, the 6. Brygada Zmechanizowana (6th Mechanised Brigade), whose sub-units were prepared for redeployment to new areas. Equipment held in long-term storage bases was also inspected.

In October 2025, Minsk also conducted a readiness check. It began on 11 October, just a few weeks after the conclusion of the Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2025 exercises. Even earlier, in March 2025, the Belarusian armed forces conducted another readiness check, during which soldiers prepared equipment for action, moved it to training grounds, performed engineering tasks, camouflaged positions, and conducted live-fire training.