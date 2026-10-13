WIADOMOŚCI Finland is buying Swedish anti-aircraft systems Adam Świerkowski Photo. Saab Finland has signed an agreement with the Swedish Saab group for the delivery of RBS 70 NG anti-aircraft systems. The country has been using earlier versions of this solution in several configurations for nearly 20 years.







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Information about the conclusion of the contract was announced on 28 August. The value of the contract concluded by the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command was specified at SEK 1.2 billion (approx. USD 120 million). It is not known how many RBS 70 NG sets the Finns are acquiring in total. The agreement includes an option allowing for further purchases in the future, as well as training packages, maintenance equipment, and spare parts.

Puolustusvoimat on tehnyt noin 108 miljoonan euron tilauksen Saab RBS 70 NG -ilmatorjuntaohjusjärjestelmästä. Sen aiempi versio on jo käytössä Suomessa tunnuksella ITO05. @ReservilainenFi-artikkeli kertoo millaisesta ohjuksesta ja järjestelmästä on kyse. https://t.co/6fMPstbcfg — Tero Tuominen (@TeroTweet) August 28, 2026

Finns enhance anti-aircraft capabilities

“We are proud to continue supporting the Finnish Defence Forces and contribute to ensuring the security of the country’s airspace. With the RBS 70 NG, Finland will gain modern short-range air defence capabilities, allowing for effective countering of evolving aerial threats,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s Dynamics business area.

It is worth noting that the Finns have been using earlier versions of the RBS 70 in at least two configurations since 2008 (nearly 20 years). These are part of the ASRAD-R (local name ItO 2005) very short-range air defence system. One vehicle within this system features 4 RBS 70 BOLIDE launchers, which are mounted as a module on a Unimog 5000 light-duty truck chassis or a Sisu Nasu all-terrain vehicle.

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The Finnish ASRAD-R air defence system (local name ItO 2005), which uses, among other things, RBS 70 launchers.

Photo. MKFI / Wikipedia

RBS 70 NG anti-aircraft system

The RBS 70 NG is a modernised variant of the RBS 70 very short-range air defence (VSHORAD) system, developed by the Swedish company Saab Bofors Dynamics in 2011. It is used to combat aerial targets such as unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, and aircraft, using laser-guided missiles both day and night. The maximum distance at which the RBS 70 NG can eliminate aerial threats is 8,000–9,000 metres, with an altitude ceiling of up to 5,000 metres.

The NG version is characterised by, among other things, an improved sighting system, the integration of missiles with a thermal imaging camera, the implementation of an automatic target tracking function, and simplified operation during operator training. Currently, the RBS 70 NG is used by the armies of countries such as Argentina, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Norway, and Ukraine.