WIADOMOŚCI Germany to be first to deploy Ukrainian combat system Ukraine and Germany have launched their sixth joint defense production project. Source: X https://x.com/DefenceU

Photo . Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Source X Germany will be the first country to receive access to the Ukrainian Delta system. The Bundeswehr will thus gain an intelligent battlefield imaging tool and will be able to plan its missions more effectively.









Germany will be the first state to which Ukraine grants access to the Delta system. This is the result of the signing of a Letter of Intent by Defence Ministers Yevheniy Khmara and Boris Pistorius, which took place in Berlin.

🇺🇦🤝🇩🇪 Minister of Defence Evgeniy Khmara met German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin to discuss stronger support for Ukraine ahead of winter, with air defense as the top priority. Germany has become Ukraine's largest military aid partner in 2026, providing €11.5 billion. The ministers reached preliminary agreements on additional interceptor missiles and discussed drone procurement for 2027. The two countries are also implementing six flagship joint production projects worth more than €1 billion. Khmara: "We are not just buying weapons from Germany. We are creating them together." Thank you, Germany! — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 23, 2026

Ukrainian Delta meets NATO standards

It is worth recalling that we are talking about an intelligent combat tool that provides situational awareness (battlefield imaging) by integrating data from various sources and allows for effective mission planning and management.

As reported, the solution meets NATO standards and was tested as part of allied exercises, such as CWIX 2024 in Bydgoszcz. Importantly, Delta can also be integrated with the Polish TOPAZ system.

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German-Ukrainian cooperation. Khmara and Pistorius signed a Letter of Intent

The document signed by Khmara and Pistorius concerns cooperation between both countries in the development, implementation, and use of Delta.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence indicates that the letter opens a “new stage in scaling Ukrainian defence technologies”.

On its basis, the German military will be able to use Delta for its own needs. The Bundeswehr will also gain the option to adapt and modify the tool according to its own preferences, which will influence the development of the entire system.

Ukraine has technological solutions proven on the front line. DELTA is a unique digital platform that combines planning, operations management, and situational analysis. German technological experience will help in the development and scaling of the system's capabilities.

YEVHENIY KHMARA, MINISTER OF DEFENCE OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian data will be secure

The official communique on the matter reads that the Ukrainian army’s data, including operational data, will not be shared with Germany in connection with the use of the solution.

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