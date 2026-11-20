WIADOMOŚCI New fighter jets bolster US forces. F-15EX permanently based in Japan JR Jakub Radaszkiewicz Photo. Airman Nathaniel Jackson / U.S. Air Force / dvidshub.net The latest version of the F-15 fighter is becoming a permanent fixture in Japan. The first F-15EX Eagle IIs have arrived at Kadena on Okinawa, beginning the re-equipment of the US squadrons based there. Advanced sensors, electronic warfare systems and a large weapons capacity are expected to boost their combat capability.







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The aircraft will operate alongside fifth-generation fighters, strengthening Japan’s defences and deterrence in the western Pacific.

The aircraft arrived on 15 November for the 67th Fighter Squadron of the 18th Wing. Kadena has become the first overseas US Air Force base where F-15EX aircraft will serve in operational units. Two squadrons are due to receive them: the 44th and 67th. The modernisation plan calls for 36 Eagle IIs to replace 48 F-15C/Ds.

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The older fighters began to be withdrawn in 2022. During the transition, rotating deployments of fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft maintained a combat air presence. F-15EXs have already taken part in training at Kadena, but the current deliveries mark the start of equipping local squadrons with the aircraft.

Manufactured by Boeing, the F-15EX is equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, a digital flight-control system and the EPAWSS electronic warfare system. According to the manufacturer, it can carry up to 12 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles. This weapons capacity increases its ability to engage multiple targets during a single mission.

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