WIADOMOŚCI Polish Piorun missile tested on French Mistral ship Jakub Palowski Photo. Sgt. Piotr Szafarski / 16th Mechanised Division The Polish Piorun anti-aircraft missile has been successfully tested during trials on a French Mistral-class amphibious assault ship, carrying a Rampart modular missile launcher.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

According to unofficial information obtained by Defence24.pl, the Piorun tests involved verifying the integration of the missile with the French launcher and examining the functioning of all missile mechanisms, including the seeker head, which tracked an aerial target. The trial integration was conducted with the participation of representatives from the Polish defence industry. The tests were successful, proceeding according to the planned objectives.

The maritime tests of the Piorun are a consequence of an agreement concluded during the Eurosatory 2026 exhibition between Polish companies Mesko (the prime contractor for the Piorun) and CRW Telesystem-Mesko (the manufacturer of guidance system elements and key electronic components for the Polish system) and the French naval construction concern Naval Group. This agreement stipulated that the first stage would involve demonstrating the possibility of using the Rampart launcher on a maritime platform.

MPLS Rampart launcher in land-based configuration at Eurosatory 2026.

Photo. Adam Świerkowski/Defence24.pl

The Piorun tests on the Mistral were first reported by the Naval News portal. They were part of a broader French Navy exercise called „Wildfire”, during which 68 mm rockets were fired from the same launcher (actual firing of the Piorun was not planned at this stage) along with a range of other training activities for operations in high-intensity conflict scenarios.

Ad

#WILDFIRE | Du 28 septembre au 2 octobre, au large de Toulon, la FAN a conduit la 6e édition de l’exercice WILDFIRE. ✔️ Entraînement avancé dédié à la lutte anti-drones ✔️ Préparation opérationnelle à la haute intensité https://t.co/hQNWCL0xCv — Marine nationale (@MarineNationale) October 5, 2026

What is the Rampart launcher and where can it be used?

Rampart is a modular missile launcher developed by Naval Group. It can be integrated onto ships of various sizes, as well as land vehicles (e.g., trucks). The primary concept behind the use of the MPLS Rampart is the employment of different types of missiles (and potentially other effectors, including loitering munitions) on a single launcher simultaneously.

In this way, it is possible to tailor the armament used by the Rampart launcher to counter different types of threats. For example, missiles such as the Piorun, which engage various aerial targets including cruise missiles, aircraft, and helicopters, can be used alongside guided and unguided 68 mm rockets designed to neutralise drones and surface objects.

MPLS Rampart launcher in a land-based configuration.

Photo. Adam Świerkowski/Defence24.pl

Critically, the MPLS Rampart is an open-architecture system and can be connected to any C2 (Command and Control) system operating within an air-defence system or a ship’s combat management system. It can therefore supplement the armament of existing and newly designed vessels, as well as ground-based air-defence systems.

Ad

The French Mistral helicopter carrier at its base in Toulon.

Photo. Andrzej Nitka

Piorun and Mistral

The initial tests of the Rampart launcher were conducted on a Mistral-class landing platform dock (LPD), which is nearly 200 m long with a displacement of 21,500 tonnes, capable of carrying 16 helicopters, 70 vehicles, and up to 900 landing troops. Currently, Mistral-class ships are used by two nations: France and Egypt. Following the annexation of Crimea, the latter purchased the units originally intended for Russia and operates both American Apache helicopters and Russian Ka-52s on them. However, Rampart can also be installed on much smaller units, as it fits even on an Arquus 4x4 truck. This is a universal solution that can, on one hand, be used on small ships and vehicles and, on the other, be placed on large vessels that previously either lacked very short-range defence or had insufficient protection.