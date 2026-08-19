WIADOMOŚCI Russia is testing a new submarine Patryk Jagnieża Khabarovsk nuclear submarine

Photo. Russian Ministry of Defence The Russian Navy has commenced sea trials of the submarine Khabarovsk, capable of carrying Poseidon nuclear torpedoes. This will be the second vessel to possess such capabilities.







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According to reports by the Ukrainian portal Defence Express, the Khabarovsk has left the port of Severodvinsk in northern Russia and was directed to the White Sea. This marks the first time at sea for the vessel, which has been under construction since 2014. Its launch took place in November last year.

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The Khabarovsk is intended to be the second submarine capable of carrying Poseidon nuclear torpedoes. It is expected to feature six launchers for this type of armament on board. The first vessel with such capabilities is the Belgorod, currently the largest submarine built in Russia. Following the completion of its construction, the Khabarovsk is set to enter service with the Russian Pacific Fleet.

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The Poseidon torpedo is, in fact, a nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that this weapon has no equivalent in the world. According to him, the UUV is designed to cause catastrophic damage by unleashing radioactive tsunamis capable of flooding and contaminating entire coastal cities. Western analytical centres maintain that the capabilities of this weapon are being exaggerated by Moscow.