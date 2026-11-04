WIADOMOŚCI Bergen Group meeting held in Kraków Michał Górski Photo. CyberDefence24/Canva The Bergen Group held its latest meeting in Kraków, Poland, on 3 November. Ahead of the meeting, Poland’s Head of the National Security Bureau, Bartosz Grodecki, met with US Deputy Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby, the initiator of the format.







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Head of Poland’s National Security Bureau Bartosz Grodecki spoke with Deputy Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby, the initiator of the format. The discussion was also attended by US Under Secretary of War Michael Duffey, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for NATO and Europe William Cappelletti, US Ambassador to Poland Thomas Rose, and US Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker, Grodecki wrote on the X platform.

W przeddzień spotkania Grupy Bergen w Krakowie rozmawiałem z Elbridge’em Colbym @USWPColby, inicjatorem tego formatu. W rozmowie uczestniczyli również Michael Duffey @USDASDuffey, William Cappelletti, Thomas Rose @USAmbPoland oraz Matthew Whitaker @USAmbNATO. Omówiliśmy priorytety bezpieczeństwa Polski i NATO oraz dalszy rozwój polsko-amerykańskiej współpracy obronnej. Dziękuję za otwartą i merytoryczną rozmowę. Polska i Stany Zjednoczone wspólnie wzmacniają bezpieczeństwo całego Sojuszu. — Bartosz Grodecki (@BartoszGrodecki) November 3, 2026

According to the Head of the National Security Bureau, the topics discussed included Polish-American defence cooperation and the security priorities of the North Atlantic Alliance.

See also Pentagon’s Colby presents plan for a stronger NATO

Meetings in the Bergen Group format were initiated by the Deputy Secretary of Defence. In addition to the US, the group includes Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. Denmark is set to join the group in the near future.