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Bergen Group meeting held in Kraków

Michał Górski
2 min.
W sześciu bazach armii amerykańskiej doszło do rozmrożenia lodówek z mięsem i mrożonkami. Pentagon sprawdza, czy doszło do cyberataku. Podobne zdarzenie miało miejsce we Francji.
Photo. CyberDefence24/Canva

The Bergen Group held its latest meeting in Kraków, Poland, on 3 November. Ahead of the meeting, Poland’s Head of the National Security Bureau, Bartosz Grodecki, met with US Deputy Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby, the initiator of the format.

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Head of Poland’s National Security Bureau Bartosz Grodecki spoke with Deputy Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby, the initiator of the format. The discussion was also attended by US Under Secretary of War Michael Duffey, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for NATO and Europe William Cappelletti, US Ambassador to Poland Thomas Rose, and US Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker, Grodecki wrote on the X platform.

According to the Head of the National Security Bureau, the topics discussed included Polish-American defence cooperation and the security priorities of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Meetings in the Bergen Group format were initiated by the Deputy Secretary of Defence. In addition to the US, the group includes Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. Denmark is set to join the group in the near future.

The meeting was another session within this format. Representatives of the aforementioned countries first met in Bergen, Norway, at the turn of May and June. The Department of Defence invites countries with “real arms industry potential and a readiness to assume greater responsibility for the conventional defence of Europe.”

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