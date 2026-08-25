WIADOMOŚCI Germany opens drone defence lab amid Leipzig attack plot Jakub Bielamowicz German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt at the opening of the Technology Centre for Drone Security in Cochstedt.

Photo. EurActiv / X.com Berlin has opened a new counter-drone centre as investigators find evidence linking three UAVs to an attempted attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport.







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The Technology Centre for Drone Security officially commenced operations on 18 August at the German Aerospace Center’s airfield in Cochstedt, with a second operational base located in Braunschweig. The facility will evaluate detection and defence systems under realistic airport conditions. This initiative connects researchers directly with security agencies and manufacturers, and the entire programme is fully integrated into Germany’s broader Joint Counter-Drone Centre.

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The government did not build this facility from scratch in response to the Leipzig incident. The German Aerospace Center originally acquired the former Magdeburg-Cochstedt airport in 2019 and has operated a national drone testing site there since 2021. Officials now plan to invest more than €10 million into the site and create up to 40 new jobs.

This official launch coincides with a rapidly expanding federal investigation. On 4 August, authorities discovered an explosives-laden drone near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft at Leipzig/Halle. The airport serves as a major logistics hub for both NATO and Ukraine. Investigators believe a second drone may have struck a DHL cargo jet shortly after the aircraft aborted its landing. Search teams then located a third drone west of the airport on 14 August. Reports indicate it was found near roughly 50 grams of the suspected military explosive RDX.

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The Federal Criminal Police Office is spearheading the investigation under the direction of the federal prosecutor. Security sources suspect Russian intelligence involvement. However, Berlin has yet to make a formal attribution and Moscow denies any role in the plot. Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the government will present its official assessment shortly.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt described the Cochstedt facility as one pillar of a much wider national security strategy. The remaining pillars include enhanced coordination between federal and state authorities, alongside a dedicated Federal Police counter-drone unit. This specialized force is set to expand to 300 officers stationed across eight separate sites. While the new centre will accelerate the deployment of defensive technologies, it remains a research hub rather than an active operational shield for German airports.