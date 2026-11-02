WIADOMOŚCI Lithuania’s Foreign Minister: „In the event of war, we will fight together with Poland” Michał Górski Photo. Heer/X “I have no doubt that, should the need arise, Lithuania and Poland will fight shoulder to shoulder,” said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.







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In an interview for Monday’s edition of “Rzeczpospolita,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys emphasized that “Lithuania has its own national interests, which largely align with Poland’s interests and its national security concerns.” Budrys stated that “it is in Poland’s natural interest to ensure the security of the entire North Atlantic Alliance, as well as to secure the northeastern section of the front line.” He added that he is confident that cooperation between Poland and Lithuania will continue.

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“I have no doubt that, should the need arise, Lithuania and Poland will fight shoulder to shoulder. I cannot imagine a situation where incidents occur in other countries, for example in Poland near our shared border, and we just sit, wait, and watch what happens next. Lithuania will come to your aid immediately,” declared Kęstutis Budrys.