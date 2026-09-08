WIADOMOŚCI Strengthening the eastern flank: Poland’s new US deal KS Aleksander Olech, Kamil Sikora Polish F-35

Photo. Combat Cammera chor. Piotr Gubernat According to information obtained by Defence24, representatives of the Polish Ministry of National Defence and the US Department of State are set to sign an agreement on Wednesday for another loan tranche to fund the purchase of American equipment. Off-the-record reports suggest a figure of $4 billion, with one of the primary objectives being the acquisition of additional F-35s.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Poland is already the largest beneficiary of the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) programme; the Ministry of National Defence recently highlighted that the country has access to $15 billion in attractive loans. This amount is now set to increase by a further $4 billion, bringing the total closer to $20 billion, Business Insider Polska reported.

Ad

The signing of the agreement is expected to take place on Wednesday in Warsaw. Those expected to attend include Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and Cezary Tomczyk from the leadership of the Ministry of National Defence. The American side is to be represented by the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Thomas DiNanno.

He is a figure well known in Poland – he was present in Łask, for instance, during the ceremonial induction of the first F-35s into the Polish Armed Forces. In June, he stated that the next pool of FMF funds, which was then being negotiated, could be allocated for the purchase of F-35s. The plan to purchase two F-35 squadrons was officially confirmed in recent weeks by representatives of the Ministry of National Defence.

Securing further FMF funds will allow for a reduction in debt servicing costs. The interest rate negotiated with the Americans is lower than that at which Poland would be forced to borrow on the commercial market. As Business Insider Polska points out, this is also an element of diversifying both the acquisition of military equipment for the Polish Armed Forces and the sources of financing.

These latest agreements are being signed at a critical juncture. Following the CIA director’s visit to Moscow, and subsequent negotiations with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy conducted by Donald Trump’s envoys, this further signal of strengthening Polish-American cooperation fits into the broader context of regional security.

For Poland, it is crucial not only to purchase American weaponry but also to maintain a permanent US military presence and remain one of Washington’s most important partners on NATO’s eastern flank. At a time when discussions regarding the future of the war in Ukraine are beginning, the importance of these relations will only grow.