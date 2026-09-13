WIADOMOŚCI Sunday drone strike on Kyiv–Warsaw train near the Polish border Wojciech Kozioł Photo for illustration purposes

Photo. Pamu93/Wikimedia Commons/CC 4.0 On Sunday, a drone struck a Kyiv–Warsaw train before the Polish border. PKP Intercity said there were no Polish citizens among the passengers.







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“In connection with reports concerning the Kyiv – Warszawa Zachodnia train, we inform you that the incident took place on Ukrainian territory, before the trainset was taken over by PKP Intercity,” the carrier wrote on social media. It said 206 people were travelling on the train and that there were no Polish citizens among the passengers.

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“The train was taken over from the Ukrainian railways with a delay of about 370 minutes and is at the border crossing in Dorohusk. After clearance is completed, it will continue its journey towards Warsaw,” PKP Intercity added. According to Ukrainian state railways (Ukrzaliznytsia), quoted by the Ukrinform agency, no one was injured in the attack.

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A Russian drone also struck a petrol station in the town of Yahodyn near the Polish border. Two trucks caught fire as a result of the attack.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that one of the drones attacking Ukraine on Sunday hit one kilometre from the Polish border; another hit five kilometres away. He added that they were jet-powered Geran-5 drones.

Residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie voivodeships received an RCB alert after 4:00 a.m. on Sunday about a Russian air attack on Ukrainian territory and Polish aviation operations. A warning about the threat of an air attack was then sent to residents of six counties: Włodawa, Łęczna, Świdnik, Chełm, Chełm County and Krasnystaw. Sirens were activated in those counties. The RCB air-threat alert lasted several dozen minutes and was lifted around 5:00 a.m.