WIADOMOŚCI UK, France, and Germany to hold drills in Poland Michał Górski Photo. NATO Multinational Battlegroup Lithuania/X At least 1,500 soldiers from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France will arrive in Poland in the coming weeks. The military personnel are set to participate in military exercises in November.







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According to the British newspaper „The Times”, at least 1,500 soldiers from several European nations – primarily from the United Kingdom – will take part in military exercises in Poland this November. These activities are intended to prepare British, German, and French forces for a potential stabilisation mission in Ukraine following the conclusion of a ceasefire.

According to the daily, the manoeuvres will test rapid deployment capabilities, logistics, and command coordination in multinational operations. The objective is also to strengthen cooperation between units from different countries.

The exercises are intended to align with the activities of the Coalition of the Willing. It is also worth noting that the November manoeuvres do not equate to a final decision regarding the eventual deployment of European troops to Ukrainian territory.

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Information regarding the multinational exercises planned for this year in Poland as part of the Coalition of the Willing was shared in July. „The first military exercises of the Coalition of the Willing, involving British and French troops, will take place this autumn in Poland. The manoeuvres will strengthen the readiness of allied nations to act together for the security of the region and Ukraine,” said Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Paris following a meeting of the coalition’s leaders.