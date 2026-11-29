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KOMENTARZ Chunmoo and Homar rockets launched from a ship. A new proposal for the US Navy Wieloprowadnicowa wyrzutnia rakietowa Homar-K.

Photo . 1 Mazurska Brygada Artylerii im gen. J. Bema Hanwha Defense USA, together with its parent company Hanwha Aerospace, has successfully launched a missile used by the K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery system from a surface vessel off the coast of the United States. The demonstration could pave the way for the deployment of missiles already used by Poland’s Homar-K systems aboard manned and unmanned naval platforms.









Homar missiles launched from a ship

On 17 November, Hanwha announced the successful launch of a CTM-290 ballistic missile from a vessel operated by The Spaceport Company. The ship served as a floating missile testing platform, while the missile was fired from an MFOM (Modular Fires Obtrusive/Offensive Module) launcher designed for palletised transport.

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The test took place off the coast of Mississippi and marked the culmination of a campaign involving the launch of two missiles used by the K239 Chunmoo system. Its primary objective was to verify the performance of the missile system under maritime operating conditions.

The demonstration also enabled further refinement of the launcher and its electronic systems, supporting the development of precision-strike capabilities from a wide range of naval platforms, including both crewed and uncrewed vessels. This opens the possibility of deploying missiles already associated with Poland’s Homar-K rocket artillery systems aboard different types of surface vessels.

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Hanwha’s testing programme provides comprehensive support for demonstrations of maritime missile launches and enables the collection of technical and operational data needed to develop future naval missile systems. The initiative reflects growing demand for flexible, dispersed and survivable strike capabilities that can operate in different maritime and expeditionary environments.

“Hanwha is responding to the US Navy’s demand for modern strike capabilities that can be deployed from maritime platforms. By combining our flagship Chunmoo missile with its palletised launch platform and modern manned and unmanned vessels, we can deliver advanced capabilities to the Navy at scale and at a fraction of the cost of alternative systems. The data collected during this test will help shape future distributed maritime operations and expeditionary strike capabilities, using both palletised and containerised launchers,” said Kevin Schoonover, Executive Vice President for Missile Systems at Hanwha Defense USA.

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South Korean technology for the US Navy?

Magnet Defense, Hanwha’s partner in the programme, also participated in the demonstration, monitoring and evaluating the launch from its research vessel, Magnet.

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In April 2025, Hanwha Defense USA and Magnet Defense announced a strategic partnership aimed at producing medium unmanned surface vessels (MUSVs) for the US Department of Defense. The latest demonstration represents another step towards integrating missile systems with these platforms.

The Spaceport Company is a leading US provider of maritime launch services, supporting both commercial missions and national security activities. The company has conducted more than ten successful launches from mobile launch vessels, barges and semi-submersible offshore platforms.

The successful test demonstrates the potential to adapt land-based precision-strike weapons for maritime operations without relying exclusively on conventional warships equipped with permanently installed missile launchers. For the US Navy, such an approach could provide greater flexibility in deploying long-range firepower across dispersed naval formations.

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