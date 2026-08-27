WIADOMOŚCI CIA Director's secret visit to Moscow revealed Patryk Jagnieża CIA Director John Ratcliffe

Photo. The White House/whitehouse.gov/gallery/president-donald-trump-and-his-national-security-team-meet-in-the-situation-room-of-the-white-house A secret visit to Moscow by CIA Director John Ratcliffe was likely intended to warn Russia against attempting an attack on NATO members. This may have specifically concerned the Baltic states.







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The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the unannounced trip, claims that the purpose of the visit was to “warn Russia not to attack NATO countries.” It was further noted that previous US intelligence analyses indicated that Vladimir Putin could “conduct a limited attack on one of the NATO states in the coming years to test the Alliance’s resolve.”

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The WSJ reports were confirmed by Politico, according to which the potential attack specifically targeted the Baltic states. Furthermore, according to two of the outlet’s informants, including an official from the United Kingdom, Ratcliffe reportedly pressured Russia to reduce its military and economic support for Iran.

The CIA chief’s visit to Moscow took place on Tuesday, 25 August. The following day, US President Donald Trump was questioned about it. He denied that the visit had any connection to Russian support for Iran or a potential attack on a NATO state. It was described as being “semi-routine” and concerning negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

See also What the CIA director brought to Moscow

Ratcliffe’s trip was the first publicly recorded visit by a CIA Director to Moscow since 2021. At present, it remains unknown whether Ratcliffe spoke with Putin. According to the Russian side, no such meeting occurred.