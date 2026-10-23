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KOMENTARZ Incident in the Black Sea. When will the West respond? Patryk Jagnieża Black Sea, based on MODIS / Terra satellite data.

Photo. anttilipponen / Wikimedia Commons A commercial vessel has been struck by a drone and sunk in the Black Sea near the coast of Romania. At least one of the 13 crew members did not survive.







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Romanian maritime authorities reported a serious incident in the Black Sea on Friday, 23 October. According to GeoInsider, the struck vessel Khoryv was sailing under the flag of the Comoros Islands from Ereğli, Türkiye, to Sulina, Romania, carrying ferrous materials.

BREAKING: 🇷🇴 Another commercial vessel has been struck by a drone and sunk in the Black Sea, approximately 13 nautical miles off Constanța, Romania. The vessel, KHORYV (IMO 8138712), was sailing under the flag of the Comoros Islands from Ereğli, Türkiye, to Sulina, Romania, carrying ferrous materials. According to Romania’s Naval Authority, 13 crew members were on board: 10 Ukrainian nationals and three Azerbaijani nationals. Ministry of Health, report one confirmed death, three crew members missing and nine injured. The vessel reportedly capsized and sank following the impact. Nine crew members were reportedly rescued from the water by another commercial vessel nearby. Romanian authorities have launched a major search-and-rescue operation, deploying Border Police vessels and the Artemis, operated by Romania’s Agency for Saving Human Life at Sea (ARSVOM). A Black Hawk helicopter was also requested, but heavy rain and adverse weather conditions prevented it from reaching the scene. More updates to follow. — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) October 23, 2026

Officials quoted by the Romania Insider portal reported that “a large-scale search and rescue operation is currently underway in the Black Sea. The Maritime Coordination Centre, operating under the Romanian Naval Authority, was notified today at approximately 10:00 (local time) regarding the vessel Khoryv, which was in distress outside Romanian territorial waters, 13 nautical miles from Constanța. There were 13 crew members on board: 10 Ukrainian citizens and three citizens of Azerbaijan.”

During the rescue operation, nine crew members have been saved so far and one body has been recovered. The remaining sailors are still being searched for.

See also Drone crashed in Romania and Moldova

The incident was addressed by Romanian President Nicușor Dan, as quoted by Reuters. He stated that it constitutes part of the Russian escalation in the region.

Another incident, no reaction

This is yet another instance of a vessel being hit in the Black Sea that was not a military target. Russian drone incursions into the airspace of Romania and Moldova have become a near-regular occurrence. In Poland, we constantly receive alerts regarding potential danger coming from the air. Now we are dealing with a strike on a ship in the Black Sea that has led to the death of at least one crew member.

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