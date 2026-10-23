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Incident in the Black Sea. When will the West respond?

Patryk Jagnieża
2 min.
Black Sea 2 July 2019. Based on MODIS / Terra satellite data.
Black Sea, based on MODIS / Terra satellite data.
Photo. anttilipponen / Wikimedia Commons

A commercial vessel has been struck by a drone and sunk in the Black Sea near the coast of Romania. At least one of the 13 crew members did not survive.

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Romanian maritime authorities reported a serious incident in the Black Sea on Friday, 23 October. According to GeoInsider, the struck vessel Khoryv was sailing under the flag of the Comoros Islands from Ereğli, Türkiye, to Sulina, Romania, carrying ferrous materials.

Officials quoted by the Romania Insider portal reported that “a large-scale search and rescue operation is currently underway in the Black Sea. The Maritime Coordination Centre, operating under the Romanian Naval Authority, was notified today at approximately 10:00 (local time) regarding the vessel Khoryv, which was in distress outside Romanian territorial waters, 13 nautical miles from Constanța. There were 13 crew members on board: 10 Ukrainian citizens and three citizens of Azerbaijan.”

During the rescue operation, nine crew members have been saved so far and one body has been recovered. The remaining sailors are still being searched for.

The incident was addressed by Romanian President Nicușor Dan, as quoted by Reuters. He stated that it constitutes part of the Russian escalation in the region.

Another incident, no reaction

This is yet another instance of a vessel being hit in the Black Sea that was not a military target. Russian drone incursions into the airspace of Romania and Moldova have become a near-regular occurrence. In Poland, we constantly receive alerts regarding potential danger coming from the air. Now we are dealing with a strike on a ship in the Black Sea that has led to the death of at least one crew member.

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Russia is absolutely winning the hybrid war. It escalates, pushing boundaries further and further, while Europe and NATO debate when and how to react, simultaneously promoting unity and compassion for the victims. Current measures are not working; Russia does not have to fear subsequent strikes or incidents. In time, we will become accustomed to further reports of sunken ships and human casualties. Then, if not sooner, the next escalation from Russia will occur. The West must begin to act proactively, rather than reactively, as has been the case so far.

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