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KOMENTARZ Kraków attack caught on camera. Six dead as police confront gunman (videos) Aleksander Olech Police in Kraków

Photo. X/ Twitter New footage has emerged showing the dramatic events surrounding Saturday’s mass shooting in Kraków, Poland. At least six people have been killed and 15 injured, including two police officers, after an armed attacker opened fire on civilians in the city’s historic centre. One video appears to show police officers confronting the gunman before he is shot and detained. The suspect, identified as a 25-year-old Polish citizen, was taken to hospital. Authorities have not yet established his motive.







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The shooting took place on Saturday, 7 November, shortly after 3 p.m. According to Polish police, the attacker drove into Kraków’s Main Market Square and began firing at random people. Videos circulating on social media show what is believed to be the vehicle used by the gunman, as well as the intervention by responding police officers.

The krakow terrorist has been killed! Excellent job krakow police! https://t.co/xqfgTeuxzx — milkbar (@milkbarpl) November 7, 2026

One of the most disturbing recordings appears to show a police officer standing over a man and firing shots in his direction. Moments later, the officer collapses to the ground. The precise sequence of events, including whether the officer was struck by gunfire at that moment, has not yet been officially established. The footage has circulated widely online, but its full context remains subject to investigation.

Kraków sprzed chwili, nie spodziewałem się że takie sytuacje będą miały tutaj miejsce. https://t.co/5wpEOvlEfK — Michał Podlewski (@trajektoriePL) November 7, 2026

The death toll has increased since the first police announcements. At approximately 4.22 p.m., Małopolska Police reported five fatalities and more than a dozen injured. Subsequent reports confirmed that six people had been killed and 15 wounded. Two police officers were among the casualties. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said that one officer had suffered a gunshot wound, while the other had sustained three gunshot wounds and was undergoing surgery in a very serious condition.

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According to RMF FM, the 25-year-old attacker was driving a black Subaru and reportedly used an AR-15-type rifle. He was wearing military-style clothing, while police recovered additional firearms and a substantial quantity of ammunition from his vehicle. The suspect was eventually intercepted near the junction of Dietla and Stradomska streets, where he was shot by police and detained. Authorities have also confirmed that he acted alone, dismissing earlier reports suggesting that additional attackers were involved.

The first videos appeared online shortly after the shooting. One recording shows a black vehicle believed to have been driven by the attacker, with a police car visible behind it. Other reports indicate that the gunman also fired towards a tram on Wszystkich Świętych Square, damaging the driver’s cab window. No passengers or tram staff were injured in that incident.

BREAKING: Krakow shooter identified as Polish citizen; no other suspects being sought https://t.co/wGy2CiUKqR — Klaxon Wire (@KlaxonWire) November 7, 2026

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that he was receiving updates from the Interior Ministry, while police and prosecutors continued investigating the circumstances of the attack. Interior Minister Kierwiński travelled to Kraków, where emergency services and investigators were coordinating their response.

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