WIADOMOŚCI Lukashenko's hackers spy for Russia. Expert analysis Szymon Palczewski Photo. ChatGPT Belarusian groups are becoming increasingly active, according to an expert analysis. Hackers from the Lukashenko regime are assisting Russia in achieving its objectives in the war in Ukraine. Specialists refer to them as „force multipliers”.







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Russia remains active on the digital battlefield. Moscow utilises hacking groups to pursue its war aims. This involves a broad spectrum of activities: from attempted destructive cyberattacks to espionage.

Digital battlefield: Russia's goals are well known

ESET, in a report dedicated to APT activity during the period from April to September this year, explicitly states that Russian operations are primarily targeted at government and local government entities, soldiers and military personnel, the defence and critical infrastructure sectors, as well as healthcare facilities.

Crucially, groups from Belarus are reportedly assisting Moscow.

See also Russian hackers target internet routers

Belarusian hackers are becoming increasingly aggressive

According to the company’s data, hackers from the Lukashenko regime are showing increased activity. Specialists emphasise that they act as intermediaries or force multipliers, and their objectives „increasingly reflect Russia’s intelligence priorities in Ukraine”.

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One example described in the report is a cyberattack using so-called wipers, carried out by FrostyNeighbor (a Belarusian APT group). The target of the campaign in May this year was a transport sector company operating across Poland’s eastern border.

Experts point to the motivation, which was to acquire intelligence data valuable to Russia. The wipers were, in turn, intended to cover the tracks of the operation. This means the group served as an „intermediary” in the campaign to obtain information.