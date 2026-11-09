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WAŻNE Mass shooting in Poland. Gunman dies as terrorism investigation continues Aleksander Olech Police/Kraków

Photo. krakow_pl/X The gunman responsible for Saturday’s mass shooting in Kraków has died in hospital, Polish police confirmed on Monday, 9 November. Six people were killed and 15 others injured in the attack, including two police officers. Three additional victims, members of the attacker’s family, were found dead at their home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. Prosecutors are investigating the case as a terrorist offence, while the perpetrator’s motives remain under investigation.







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The attacker, a 24-year-old Polish citizen, opened fire on civilians in Kraków’s Main Market Square on 7 November. Among the six people killed were four Polish citizens, a British man and an Austrian woman. Five foreign nationals, from the United Kingdom, Portugal, Russia, Germany and Austria, were also among the injured. The gunman was shot and detained by police before dying in hospital at approximately 4.30 a.m. on Monday. Investigators recovered 11 firearms in total, while evidence suggests that the same individual was responsible for killing three members of his family.

Two police officers were wounded during the intervention and required hospital treatment. According to the latest information from regional authorities, the 15 surviving injured people remain under medical care, with two officers among those hospitalised. The National Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the attack in Kraków and the killings in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski as part of the same case. The gunman’s death means investigators will not be able to question him about his motives.

The attack has also attracted attention in Russia. The Russian Embassy in Warsaw confirmed that a Russian woman injured in Kraków was alive and in a stable condition, contradicting reports in several Russian media outlets that she had died. Separately, Poland’s Ministry of Digital Affairs reported that more than 2,000 social media accounts spreading false narratives about the attack had been flagged, including dozens using Russian or Cyrillic-language references. However, this does not establish that the accounts were controlled by Russian authorities.

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Poland has declared national mourning for 8 and 9 November, while Kraków will observe mourning until 11 November. Autopsies and further forensic examinations are being conducted as prosecutors seek to establish the sequence of events and the attacker’s motives.