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PILNE Mass shooting in Poland. Six killed and 15 injured in Kraków attack Aleksander Olech Działania służb w Krakowie

Photo. krakow_pl/X At least six people have been killed and 15 injured in a mass shooting in Cracovie (Kraków), southern Poland, on Saturday, 7 November 2026. A 25-year-old Polish citizen opened fire on civilians in the city’s historic Main Market Square before being shot and detained by police. Two police officers were among those wounded, one of them critically. The attacker reportedly used an AR-15 rifle, wore military-style clothing and carried additional weapons and ammunition in his vehicle. Polish authorities are investigating the circumstances and motives behind one of the most serious mass shootings in the country’s recent history.





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The attack began shortly after 3 p.m., when a man driving a black Subaru entered Cracovie’s Main Market Square from Sławkowska Street and started shooting at random people. According to Polish media reports, the vehicle continued through the historic centre, while witnesses described scenes of panic as pedestrians attempted to escape or take shelter in nearby shops. Initial reports suggested several fatalities, but the death toll subsequently increased to six, with 15 people injured.

The gunman also reportedly fired at a tram travelling through Wszystkich Świętych Square. The attack damaged the window of the driver’s cab on tram number 1, although neither the driver nor the passengers were injured. Emergency services, including police officers, firefighters, medical teams and an air ambulance helicopter, were deployed to the city centre.

The attacker was eventually intercepted by police near the junction of Dietla and Stradomska streets. He opened fire on officers, who returned fire, wounded him and took him into custody. The suspect was subsequently transported to hospital. According to different sources, he is a 25-year-old Polish citizen who was armed with an AR-15-type rifle and wearing military-style clothing. Police also recovered additional firearms and a substantial quantity of ammunition from his vehicle.

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Two police officers were injured during the intervention. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński confirmed that one suffered a gunshot wound, while the second sustained three gunshot wounds and was undergoing surgery in a very serious condition. The minister emphasised that the officers had intervened immediately, risking their lives to stop the attacker.

Importantly, Polish police have denied reports suggesting that a second gunman was involved or that an officer had died. According to the authorities, there was one identified attacker, who has been detained. Police have also confirmed his Polish citizenship, following speculation circulating on social media about the perpetrator’s nationality.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that he was receiving regular updates from the Interior Ministry and that police were investigating the background and circumstances of the attack. President Karol Nawrocki expressed condolences to the victims and their families, while Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that he remained in contact with the relevant authorities. Interior Minister Kierwiński travelled to Cracovie, where senior officials and security services were coordinating the response.

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The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Polish authorities have yet to confirm the perpetrator’s motives, any possible ideological affiliations, previous military experience or links to extremist organisations. Although Polish officials have described the incident as an attack, it has not been formally classified as an act of terrorism. The perpetrator’s military-style clothing and use of a rifle do not, in themselves, establish any connection to the armed forces or terrorist organisations.

The shooting has raised serious questions about public security in Poland, particularly the possibility of an armed individual carrying out a mass-casualty attack in a densely populated urban area. Cracovie is one of Poland’s most visited cities, and its historic Main Market Square attracts millions of tourists every year.

Six people have already lost their lives, while others remain in hospital. The immediate threat has been stopped, but the most important questions remain unanswered: how did the perpetrator obtain his weapons, and what motivated the attack?

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