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ANALIZA Russia offers 2% mortgages in occupied Ukraine. Moscow's demographic weapon [Part 2] Agnieszka Rogozińska Photo. Presidential Executive Office of Russia/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0 Russia is using preferential mortgage programmes to encourage settlement in occupied Ukrainian territories. Loans with interest rates as low as 2%, reduced deposit requirements and state support for housing are intended to attract residents to areas under Russian control. The programme covers the occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Moscow is therefore using economic incentives alongside military occupation to influence the demographic future of these regions, strengthen Russian administrative control and complicate their potential reintegration into Ukraine.







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Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia expanded economic programmes intended to integrate occupied territories into its own administrative and financial system. One of the most important measures was the introduction of preferential mortgages in 2023–2024. Under the programme, eligible borrowers could obtain housing loans at an annual interest rate of 2%, with a maximum loan amount of 6 million roubles and an initial deposit starting at approximately 10%. These conditions were designed to make purchasing or constructing property in occupied Ukrainian regions more attractive.

The difference compared with ordinary Russian mortgage conditions was significant. In August 2023, the average mortgage interest rate in Russia was approximately 8.04%, considerably higher than the preferential rate offered in occupied territories. Other state-supported mortgage programmes also generally required larger deposits. This distinction is important because the favourable conditions offered in occupied Ukrainian regions serve a purpose beyond housing policy. They can encourage settlement, support Russian administrative integration and increase the number of residents economically dependent on Moscow.

Russian settlers and control over local institutions

The mortgage programme is part of a wider demographic strategy. Russia has sought to bring teachers, doctors, journalists, judges and other professionals into occupied Ukrainian territories. These groups are particularly important because they influence education, healthcare, public administration and the justice system. Their presence helps Russian occupation authorities establish institutions operating under Russian law and administrative procedures. Moscow is not simply rebuilding housing. It is also creating conditions for Russian institutions and personnel to establish a lasting presence.

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The arrival of new residents can gradually change the social structure of occupied territories. Russian citizens attracted by employment opportunities and housing incentives may develop long-term economic interests in remaining there. At the same time, Ukrainian residents displaced by the fighting or unwilling to accept Russian administration may leave. These developments could alter the demographic balance, particularly in areas already affected by extensive destruction and population losses.

The economic dimension of occupation

Preferential mortgages also create financial relationships between residents and the Russian state. Property purchases, mortgage repayments and participation in Russian banking services increase dependence on institutions controlled by Moscow. Housing programmes can therefore reinforce the administrative changes introduced through Russian citizenship and occupation authorities. Their impact is particularly significant when combined with the movement of Russian professionals into schools, hospitals, courts and local government.

The programme also illustrates how Russia uses economic instruments to pursue longer-term strategic objectives. Military forces establish territorial control, but housing incentives, employment and administrative integration can help sustain that control. The Russian authorities can present these measures as reconstruction and economic development, although their implementation takes place in territories internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

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