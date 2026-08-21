WIADOMOŚCI Ukrainian fighter jet flew over Poland Mariusz Marszałkowski Photo. Ukrainian Air Force Yesterday evening, a Ukrainian fighter jet – likely an F-16 – flew over Poland while heading towards Denmark.







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Shortly after 8:00 pm, a Ukrainian fighter jet entered Polish airspace without broadcasting precise identification data on flight-tracking portals. The aircraft was flying at an altitude of approximately 9,000 metres and crossed Polish territory in a north-westerly direction. According to eyewitness reports, it was likely an F-16 fighter jet.

📅 20.08 🕘 21:35LT - 🇺🇦✈️ Ukraiński F16 (ex. Duński) poleciał do Vojens ⁉️



Niezidentyfikowany na radarach internetowych samolot, który wleciał w polską przestrzeń powietrzną znad Ukrainy 🇺🇦, obecnie schodzi do lądowania w Bazie Lotniczej Vojens/Skrydstrup #EKSP w Danii 🇩🇰.… pic.twitter.com/D9xPNWbA1S — Polish Military Radar 🇵🇱📡✈️ (@PolishMilRadar) August 20, 2026

This is also indicated by the flight’s destination – the Vojens Air Base in Denmark. It is likely a former Danish fighter jet, donated to Ukraine as part of the „fighter jet coalition”. The reason for the fighter’s return to Denmark is unknown. It is possible that the aircraft is to undergo an inspection or repairs on Danish territory before returning to Ukraine.

To date, Ukraine has received approximately 40 F-16 fighter jets (primarily F-16AM/BM MLU variants), of which just over 30 are currently operational. Exact numbers are not officially disclosed for operational security reasons, and open-source intelligence (OSINT) sources vary slightly. The first machines arrived in the summer of 2024. Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium have pledged to provide their aircraft. Thus far, machines have been delivered by the Netherlands (24 aircraft) and Denmark (19 aircraft). Norway was expected to transfer six aircraft; however, these machines have not yet reached Ukraine. They are intended to be used, among other things, for training pilots and ground crews.

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Belgium has pledged the largest number of machines, approximately 50 aircraft – including both airworthy units and those intended for spare parts. However, the delivery schedule is spread over several years – until the end of 2029. This is linked to the Belgian Air Force’s transition to F-35 aircraft. The sooner this process is completed, the faster Ukraine will receive the pledged aircraft.

To date, the Ukrainians are reported to have lost between four and nine F-16 aircraft in accidents and shoot-downs.