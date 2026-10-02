WIADOMOŚCI NATO commander to reveal 'Strategy for Victory' in October Mariusz Marszałkowski Photo. Abacus AI Studio In October, General Alexus Grynkewich, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), is set to publicly announce a ‘Strategy for Victory’ – according to unofficial information obtained by Defence24.pl. Poland is also expected to announce its own strategy in November.







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According to unofficial information from Defence24.pl, during his visit to Poland in October, Gen. Grynkewich will present his ‘Strategy for Victory over Russia’. This comprises a set of plans and tasks for NATO in the face of confrontation with the Russian Federation and its aggressive, imperialist designs. Although the document is classified, its primary tenets are expected to become clear. It defines the conditions under which the North Atlantic Alliance can effectively deter and defeat the threat posed by the Russian Federation, while avoiding being drawn into a debilitating, long-term conflict.

This doctrine is intended to fit into the broader context of so-called ‘NATO 3.0’, in which Europe and Canada are to take on a greater share of the burden of countering Russia in Europe. Meanwhile, the USA is to limit its role to several key areas of support, including nuclear deterrence, cyberspace defence, and space operations.

Under this concept, Europe is to become more self-reliant in conducting conventional defence operations. This also aligns with the plan to reduce American troop levels in Europe and Polish efforts to secure a permanent US military presence in the country.

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