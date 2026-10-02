WIADOMOŚCI Was Russian military leadership ordered to abandon the rules of war? Patryk Jagnieża Photo. DimitroSevastopol / Pixabay / Free to use, https://pixabay.com/photos/putin-the-president-russia-power-5277284/ According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered his military leadership in September to abandon previous restraints on air attacks against Ukraine. Such an order would explain recent strikes on civilian infrastructure, including the latest drone strike on a school in Kyiv.







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The information was originally published by the Financial Times, which spoke with the Ukrainian President, who cited intelligence obtained from intercepted Kremlin communications on October 1. There has been a sharp increase in strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine. The attacks are a response to successful Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, ports, and storage facilities. These strikes led to fuel shortages and a general sense of insecurity among Russians.

“He (Putin) said there are no rules now,” Zelenskyy stated. A strike on civilian infrastructure was reported on October 1, when a Russian drone hit a school in Kyiv, causing a fire to break out. Children were inside the school’s shelter at the time of the attack and, as of now, no casualties have been reported. Russians have also been targeting energy, communications, and commercial infrastructure across Ukraine.

Last night, the Russians launched more than 100 attack drones at Ukraine, nearly 50 of them jet-powered. Our warriors neutralized most of them, but unfortunately, there were also hits. In Kyiv, “shaheds” struck the Pivdennyi Bridge several times. In the morning, a residential… pic.twitter.com/8z1TePtjFV — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 2, 2026

Moscow has consistently denied deliberately targeting civilians; however, there have been frequent attacks on civilian infrastructure throughout the war. According to United24 Media, the number of Russian aerial strikes against Ukraine spiked in September, with 3,177 jet-powered drones launched compared to 2,850 in August.

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