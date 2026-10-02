WIADOMOŚCI A special request from Ukraine to the US. This could paralyse Russian troops Mateusz Saweczko Photo. Twitter (X) / @ZelenskyyUa As reported by Reuters, on Wednesday, 30 September, Ukraine requested the United States to impose sanctions on Russian companies involved in the development of the Rassvet system – the Russian version of Starlink satellites. If the request is fulfilled, Russian forces will face a serious problem.







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More firms on the sanctions list

On Wednesday, 30 September, Denys Sienik – the head of the Ukrainian embassy in the US – announced that the Kyiv side has requested Washington to impose sanctions on companies involved in the development of the Russian Rassvet system.

The list includes, among others, Bureau 1440, the company serving as the prime contractor for the Russian satellite system. However, the sanctions are also intended to cover those companies that provide Bureau 1440 with the necessary technologies and components for the creation of Rassvet.

“If they launch Rassvet by the end of 2026, they will be able to track Ukrainian targets in real-time on our territory,” says Denys Sienik, pointing to the threats posed to Ukraine by the Russian space sector.

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What is the Rassvet system?

The Rassvet system is a satellite network acting as an alternative to the American Starlink from SpaceX. Ultimately, Rassvet is intended to begin operations in 2027, and the constellation is expected to consist of up to 900 satellites.

The system in question will significantly impact the connectivity of Russian forces and their ability to coordinate operations, as well as provide the capability to track and target objectives in real-time. With the Rassvet system, Russian troops will become much more dangerous and effective.

Otherwise, deprived of such satellite systems, the Russians will have serious difficulties in making any progress on the front – and even if they do, it will involve immense losses.