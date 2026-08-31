Fire hits Polish drone facility

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Photo. Grupa WB A fire has broken out at a drone factory in Poland. Arson has not been ruled out.







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WB Group (Grupa WB), a Polish company specialising in, among other things, the production of unmanned systems (including the FlyEye used in Ukraine), published a statement on Monday reporting a fire at its facility in Skarżysko-Kamienna.

The group’s press office released a statement informing that “all procedures and systems functioned correctly, and the fire was extinguished instantly”. It is currently unknown exactly when the plant will resume operations.

Unofficial reports suggest that the cause of the fire may have been arson. At approximately 0:30, a monitoring operator from an external security firm reportedly notified the police that a burglar alarm had been triggered at the WB plant, and a surveillance camera had recorded an unidentified individual in a balaclava.

Special services (the Internal Security Agency (Agencja Bezpieczeństwa Wewnętrznego) and the Military Counter-Intelligence Service (Służba Kontrwywiadu Wojskowego) have reportedly been notified of the incident.