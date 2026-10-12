WIADOMOŚCI Major drop in Russian bot traffic. Successful Ukrainian strike Szymon Palczewski Photo. Yandex/CyberDefence24/Canva A Ukrainian drone attack has halted the operations of data centres belonging to the Russian internet giant Yandex. As a result of the damage, bot traffic on the web has dropped dramatically. However, this does not mean that pro-Kremlin propaganda will disappear from our social media.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

Over the night from Saturday to Sunday (10 to 11 October this year), the third Ukrainian attack on the data centres of the Russian internet giant Yandex in four days took place. Drones struck a facility located in the Vladimir Oblast. As a result, its operations have been suspended.

⚠️ Confirmed: Metrics show a second collapse in the networks of Russian tech giant Yandex after a new Ukrainian drone attack on data centers in Vladimir this morning. The campaign comes not long after Russia's threat to give Ukraine a "digital detox." https://t.co/jOVL5BjYNR — NetBlocks (@netblocks) October 11, 2026

It should be recalled that similar situations had previously occurred at the company’s facilities in the Ryazan and Kaluga Oblasts. Following the Ukrainian drone attack, there has been a significant drop in Russian bot traffic online, as shown by Cloudflare data.

Photo. Cloudflare

Comments immediately appeared featuring questions such as: “Does this mean there will be less pro-Russian propaganda on social media?”

Russian propaganda and disinformation will not disappear

The European analytical collective Res Futura Data House indicates – based on its daily analytics – that there is no sign that the activity of pro-Russian accounts in Poland has decreased.

Ad

As Niebezpiecznik explains, the drop in traffic concerns bots designed for spam.

“It is possible that some accounts used for influence operations on social media were hosted in Yandex DCs, but we must disappoint you: these bombings will have little, if any, impact on Russian ‘hybrid activities’,” the service emphasises.