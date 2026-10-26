WIADOMOŚCI Germany is picking up new armoured vehicles Adam Świerkowski Pierwsze transportery opancerzone Patria 6x6 (CAVS) dla Bundeswehry.

Photo. Patria Group The Bundeswehr has taken delivery of its first Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carriers.







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The subject of Germany acquiring Finnish Patria 6x6 wheeled armoured personnel carriers as a successor to the ageing Fuchs family of vehicles has been ongoing for several years (or at least explored during that time). The finalisation of these efforts came at the end of December following the approval of the purchase agreement by the Bundestag Budget Committee. This resulted in the conclusion of two contracts – an executive agreement and a framework agreement.

A breakthrough contract for the army

The latter concerns the purchase of up to 876 Patria 6x6 armoured vehicles in four different variants (including a self-propelled mortar with the Nemo turret). In the case of the concluded executive contract, it involves the delivery of 349 vehicles in the following versions: armoured personnel carrier (10), reconnaissance (48 with an option for a further 14), artillery reconnaissance (52 with an option for a further 398), Nemo self-propelled mortar (69 with an option for a further 61), and combat engineering (170 with an option for a further 54).

The cost of this agreement is €747 million (the price for exercising the full options is a further €212 million). Deliveries of the first 10 carriers (in the standard ordered by Sweden) were scheduled to take place as early as January 2026, while deliveries of the engineering vehicles will begin in 2027. The engineering vehicles will be handed over from 2028, and vehicle deliveries are expected to conclude in mid-2029.

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The Patria 6x6 wheeled armoured personnel carrier at the MSPO 2025 fair.

Photo. Adam Świerkowski / Defence24

First delivery to the Bundeswehr

The delivery of the first five carriers took place in the first half of February, as announced by the Finnish company Patria. This occurred at the logistics base in Zeithain, Saxony. This marks the beginning of the generational replacement process of vehicles based on the Fuchs carrier, which is crucial for the German army.

“These vehicles signal the start of Germany’s transformation towards a modern, highly mobile fleet of armoured vehicles, while demonstrating the strength and efficiency of the CAVS cooperation framework,” says Jussi Järvinen, Executive Vice President at Patria.

A major milestone for the CAVS programme: Patria delivered first CAVS 6x6 armoured vehicles to Germany. 🤝



Patria has delivered the first five CAVS 6×6 armoured vehicles to the Bundeswehr, marking Germany’s transition towards a modern, highly mobile protected mobility fleet. The… pic.twitter.com/N6JPqMHeeX — Patria Group (@group_patria) February 23, 2026

Technology transfer linked to the contract

Crucially, the delivery of the first 10 vehicles was to be followed by a gradual transfer of technology to Patria’s German partners, namely FFG, JWT, and KNDS, with whom relevant agreements had been previously concluded. They will be responsible for the production of the engineering and reconnaissance variants. However, full production capacity will only be utilised with subsequent orders for the needs of the Bundeswehr.

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These will be significantly larger, as Germany intended to acquire over 900 vehicles of various types as part of the replacement for the Fuchs family carriers. The number of Patria 6x6s purchased now is close to the figure reported in January by the Hartpunkt service. A prelude to Germany’s acquisition of the Patria 6x6 was the Future Indirect Fire Short-Range programme, under which Berlin will acquire Nemo mortars.

A new mortar for the German army

Their platform will be the Finnish carrier, a larger number of which was recorded under the aforementioned framework agreement. The implementation of the programme began at the end of January, when the Bundestag approved a €50 million contract for the acquisition of three vehicles: two self-propelled mortars and a command vehicle. These will be adapted to the requirements of the Heer (German Army) and subjected to numerous tests.

Nemo mortar on the chassis of the Patria 6x6 armoured wheeled vehicle.

Photo. Patria

The Patria 6x6 is a Finnish three-axle armoured personnel carrier designed by Patria to replace the Sisu Pasi XA-180/185/200 family of vehicles. The vehicle was developed based on the XA-200 APC using components from the heavier Patria AMV 8×8, which allowed for technical unification as well as reduced production and operating costs for the new carrier. The crew consists of two soldiers, while the troop compartment can accommodate up to eight people. The armour is designed to provide protection from Level 2 to 4 according to the STANAG 4569A standard (depending on the armour kit used). The power unit is a Scania DC09 074A diesel engine with an output of 294 kW (400 HP), which allows the 24-tonne carrier to reach a maximum speed of 100 km/h.

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The carrier can be equipped with a remote-controlled weapon station or a manned turret system with a heavy machine gun, automatic grenade launcher, or automatic cannon. The Patria 6x6 can serve as a platform for many specialised versions, such as a command vehicle, self-propelled mortar, electronic warfare vehicle, or self-propelled anti-aircraft system. Currently, these vehicles serve in the armed forces of Finland, Latvia, Denmark, Ukraine, and Sweden. In the future, they will be delivered to the armed forces of Germany and potentially the United Kingdom.