WIADOMOŚCI Is Russia replenishing its losses? New frontline bombers have been delivered Maciej Szopa Photo. Rostech Russian industry has delivered a batch of Su-34 frontline bombers, the TASS agency reported, based on a statement from Rostec.







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This is only the second batch of Su-34s delivered to the Russian Air Force this year. The previous one was handed over in July. This means that most likely four new aircraft have entered service in 2026, as each delivery typically consists of an average of two planes. These deliveries are, therefore, smaller than those of the Su-57 (estimated at 6 aircraft) and the Su-35 (also 6), yet larger than the Su-30 (2).

Interestingly, in August this year, photos surfaced showing a damaged Su-34 at the Akhtubinsk airfield. The aircraft did not feature camouflage, suggesting it was likely one of the recently completed units. Satellite imagery showed hydraulic fluids and possibly fuel leaking profusely from beneath the aircraft. This indicates that the Su-34 was peppered with shrapnel, which may have delayed this year’s deliveries. Meanwhile, irrecoverable losses of Su-34s in 2026 are currently estimated at a minimum of four aircraft.

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