WIADOMOŚCI NATO nuclear manoeuvres in Italy Patryk Jagnieża A Netherlands F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off for exercise Steadfast Noon in Northern Italy, Oct. 17, 2023.

Photo. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel / Wikimedia Commons In the coming days, NATO will begin its annual nuclear exercise, Steadfast Noon, with the participation of 17 nations. The Alliance is calling on Russia for a calm response.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

The manoeuvres will commence on Monday, 12 October, and will last for approximately two weeks. They are aimed at testing security procedures and the combat readiness of the Alliance’s deterrence capabilities. The exercise will involve, among others, Dual-Capable Aircraft (DCA) equipped to carry nuclear weapons, as well as ground personnel responsible for loading, refuelling, and servicing the aircraft.

NATO Chief of Nuclear Operations, Colonel David Bull, explained to Politico that the scope of the manoeuvres includes tasks ranging from “simulated alerts to live practice flights”. The manoeuvres are cyclical and take place every year. NATO Director of Nuclear Policy, Nassima Barrows, notes that the predictability of the manoeuvres should serve as a signal to countries such as Russia. “There is no cause for concern. These are predictable manoeuvres, and there are no grounds for miscalculation.”

See also NATO must exercise more – and closer to Russia