WIADOMOŚCI New details emerge about Su-30 crash in Kaliningrad. Collision identified as the cause Maciej Szopa Russian Su-30

Photo. mil.ru It has emerged that the accident in which the Russians lost a Su-30SM aircraft in the Kaliningrad Oblast was caused by a mid-air collision. Photos of the second aircraft involved in the incident have surfaced online.







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The second aircraft involved in the collision is also a Su-30SM. Photographs, which miraculously appeared without the censorship that is now commonplace in Russia, show that it was a machine with the blue tactical number 89 and registration RF-33838. This aircraft also belongs to the 4th Mixed Aviation Regiment from Chernyakhovsk. This means that the unit is currently weakened by two aircraft.

The photographed aircraft has a section of its wing torn off at approximately one-quarter of its length. Apart from this, there is no visible damage. It appears that after replacing this component with a new one, it will be able to return to service.

Russian Naval Aviation Su-30SM2 s/n RF-33838, 89 blue of the 4th Mixed Aviation Regiment was damaged under unclear circumstances. Reportedly, it it was involved in a mid-air collision with the Su-30 that crashed in Kaliningrad Oblast on 21 October 2026. https://t.co/XaolNjL9QQ — The Military Watch (@MarcinRogowsk14) November 1, 2026

21 October was a rather unusual day in the history of this ongoing war. Two Su-30 aircraft crashed in two different locations in Russia, one belonging to the Navy (Kaliningrad Oblast) and one belonging to the Air Force at an undisclosed location in Russia.

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