- WIADOMOŚCI
New details emerge about Su-30 crash in Kaliningrad. Collision identified as the cause
It has emerged that the accident in which the Russians lost a Su-30SM aircraft in the Kaliningrad Oblast was caused by a mid-air collision. Photos of the second aircraft involved in the incident have surfaced online.
The second aircraft involved in the collision is also a Su-30SM. Photographs, which miraculously appeared without the censorship that is now commonplace in Russia, show that it was a machine with the blue tactical number 89 and registration RF-33838. This aircraft also belongs to the 4th Mixed Aviation Regiment from Chernyakhovsk. This means that the unit is currently weakened by two aircraft.
The photographed aircraft has a section of its wing torn off at approximately one-quarter of its length. Apart from this, there is no visible damage. It appears that after replacing this component with a new one, it will be able to return to service.
Russian Naval Aviation Su-30SM2 s/n RF-33838, 89 blue of the 4th Mixed Aviation Regiment was damaged under unclear circumstances. Reportedly, it it was involved in a mid-air collision with the Su-30 that crashed in Kaliningrad Oblast on 21 October 2026. https://t.co/XaolNjL9QQ— The Military Watch (@MarcinRogowsk14) November 1, 2026
21 October was a rather unusual day in the history of this ongoing war. Two Su-30 aircraft crashed in two different locations in Russia, one belonging to the Navy (Kaliningrad Oblast) and one belonging to the Air Force at an undisclosed location in Russia.
It now transpires that the first of these machines collided with yet another one, also of the same type. Thus, on 21 October, three Su-30s were involved in serious aviation incidents, two of which crashed.