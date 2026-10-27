WIADOMOŚCI The tenth Hussar has arrived in Poland. Another F-35 for the Łask base JR Jakub Radaszkiewicz Photo. Combat Camera chor. Piotr Gubernat The tenth F-35A Husarz multi-role aircraft has arrived in Poland, as announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. The machine is soon to begin its duties at the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask. This is the latest delivery under the order for 32 fifth-generation fighters, which includes training and logistics support.







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The F-35A deliveries are gradually enhancing the capabilities of the Polish Air Force. Upon reaching operational readiness, they will primarily serve to defend Polish and Allied airspace. The stealth technology utilised in these machines makes them difficult to detect, while advanced sensors enable the identification and tracking of threats. Data from on-board equipment is processed into a coherent tactical picture, facilitating the pilot’s situational assessment and decision-making regarding the use of weaponry. The ability to transmit this information to other aircraft and ground-based air defence systems also allows for the support of other forces involved in airspace defence.

The first three Husarz aircraft landed in Łask on 22 May 2026. A further five reached the country on 28 August, while the head of the Ministry of National Defence announced the arrival of the ninth machine on 1 October. This was the first Polish F-35A assembled at the Italian facility in Cameri.

Kolejny, dziesiąty "Husarz" wylądował w Polsce. Wkrótce wielozadaniowy samolot F-35 będzie wykonywał swoje zadania z 32 Bazy Lotnictwa Taktycznego w Łasku. Ochrona polskiej i sojuszniczej przestrzeni powietrznej to jeden z naszych priorytetów. Budujemy siłę i zdolności polskich sił powietrznych, budujemy bezpieczeństwo naszych obywateli. — Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (@KosiniakKamysz) October 27, 2026

Parallel to these deliveries, trials of subsequent units destined for Poland are ongoing. On 15 October in Cameri, the aircraft with tactical number 3520—the twentieth Polish F-35A—conducted its first flight. A test flight is a stage in preparing the machine for handover to the recipient, and some Polish Husarz aircraft remain in the United States for personnel training purposes. Consequently, the number of aircraft that have completed test flights is higher than the number of aircraft already delivered to Poland.

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