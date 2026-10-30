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Ukraine lost more soldiers in Kursk than in Bakhmut

Mariusz Marszałkowski
2 min.
2S7 Pion.
Photo. 43 Окрема Артилерійська Бригада імені гетьмана Тараса Трясила / Facebook

The Kursk operation, carried out by the Ukrainian military on Russian territory in 2025, appeared to be a strategic plan aimed at diverting Russian troops from further advances in the Donbas. However, it turns out that more Ukrainians were killed in the Kursk Oblast than in the defence of Bakhmut.

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Bakhmut was for years considered the bloodiest episode of the Russia-Ukraine war. According to Ukrainian estimates, as many as 30,000 Russians were killed there. Ukrainian losses are, as a rule, kept confidential; however, through an analysis by the LossesUA service, we can also gain insight into Ukrainian casualties.

LossesUA is a data aggregator regarding the deaths and disappearances of Ukrainian soldiers. Analysts utilise open sources, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ missing persons databases and official obituaries published by local government bodies. This is not an ideal or fully precise method of counting casualties, but it provides a certain overview.

According to calculations from August 2024 – the commencement of the Kursk operation – to its conclusion in January 2025, Ukrainian losses reached nearly 10,000 people. Of these, almost 3,700 soldiers were killed, 5,700 are listed as missing, and nearly 500 were taken prisoner.

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By comparison – in the defensive operation of the city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian losses reportedly amounted to approximately 8,000 killed and missing.

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