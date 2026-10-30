Ukraine lost more soldiers in Kursk than in Bakhmut

Ua losses updated their count, methodology and map on Ukrainian 🇺🇦 losses in the war, following KIA, MIA and POW Ukrainian losses : 🔸29k losses in 2022 🔸31k losses in 2023 🔸47k losses in 2024 🔸51k losses in 2025 🔸30k losses in 2026 The database is very useful : we have multiple units, WIA and POW, a map of losses and the possibility to track key battles of the war. The recent data is much better than the Russian one and includes MIA, which is the main difference with Mediazona's count of Russian losses (it is also less conservative). 🔸 ~2k Ukrainian soldiers died during the Kostiantynivka battle, most of which are MIA 🔸~4k Ukrainian soldiers died during the Pokrovsk battle 🔸~1.2k Ukrainian soldiers died in Krinky, Kherson oblast 🔸~6k Ukrainian soldiers died in the Bakhmut battle 🔸~2k soldiers died in the Robotyne counter-offensive and ~1k in the Velika Novosilka counter-offensive 🔸~8k Ukrainian soldiers died during the Kursk operation (all lenght of it) Check @LossesUA for details