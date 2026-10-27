WIADOMOŚCI „A new generation of anti-aircraft missiles.” Poland and the UK are stepping up cooperation Wojciech Kozioł Photo. MON/X Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting today signed a three-year Defence Cooperation Plan. The document constitutes the practical implementation of the security and defence partnership treaty, the so-called Northolt Treaty, signed on 27 May this year by Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer. A new generation of anti-aircraft missiles was mentioned as one of the areas of cooperation.







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“The Polish-British alliance has never been as strong as it is right now. The signed agreement, which enhances our capabilities and cooperation, is the best proof of this. A moment ago, together with the Secretary, we signed an agreement regarding the defence cooperation plan. The three-year defence cooperation plan is the result of the Polish-British treaty adopted a few months ago (…). It demonstrates our joint commitment: Polish and British soldiers, joint exercises, and skills development,” said Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz during the conference.

Wicepremier, minister obrony narodowej W. @KosiniakKamysz: Sojusz 🇵🇱-🇬🇧 nigdy nie był tak silny, jak w tym momencie. Podpisana umowa podnosząca nasze zdolności i współpracę jest tego najlepszym dowodem. Przed chwilą wspólnie z panem sekretarzem podpisaliśmy umowę dotyczącą planu współpracy na rzecz obrony. Trzyletni plan współpracy obronnej jest efektem traktatu polsko-brytyjskiego, przyjętego kilka miesięcy temu. Bardzo za to dziękuję. On pokazuje nasze wspólne zaangażowanie: żołnierze polscy, brytyjscy, wspólne ćwiczenia, rozwój umiejętności. — Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej 🇵🇱 (@MON_GOV_PL) October 27, 2026

The head of the Ministry of National Defence (MON) emphasised the importance of the United Kingdom as a partner in arms production: “The United Kingdom is a very important partner for us when it comes to arms production. The Miecznik programme, the subsequent stages of which are proceeding according to plan, the construction of integrated air defence – the Narew, Pilica, and Pilica+ programmes, the programme to build an independent 155 mm ammunition production line, and this is only part of our joint initiatives.” He also mentioned drone programmes and the British component in the selection of submarines. He noted that strengthening the defence industry in agreement with the British is a “requirement of the moment,” and Poland will strive to bring the United Kingdom closer to Europe.

“The bonds of friendship and solidarity between the United Kingdom and Poland run deep, but it is not just about our shared history; it is also about our shared assessment of the threats we face today, and our shared determination that in this clash between freedom and tyranny, the United Kingdom and Poland will not be passive observers,” Secretary Streeting said in turn.

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What specifically is in the cooperation plan?

The British Ministry of Defence communique listed several key areas. One of them is “cooperation in the production and development of a new generation of air defence missiles.” This may refer to the CAMM-MR/FCM missile, which is expected to have a range of over 100 km. Recently, following a parliamentary interpellation, the Armament Agency issued information regarding the progress of the programme. In addition, drone and anti-drone systems, the Miecznik programme, and the protection of infrastructure in the Baltic Sea were listed as areas of cooperation. The armed forces of both countries will also cooperate within the framework of the Steadfast Defender and Joint Warrior exercises, as well as the Polish Dragon exercises, including in the fields of air defence and electronic warfare.

The second important topic of discussion was support for Ukraine. Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasised that Poland and the United Kingdom “are doing everything to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian tyranny.” Exercises of the so-called “coalition of the willing,” involving the UK armed forces, will take place in Poland next month.

See also Patriot missile service hub in Poland [UPDATE]

What is the Northolt Treaty?