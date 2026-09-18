WIADOMOŚCI Estonia prepares for Russian mobilisation Aleksander Olech Photo. Politsei - ja Piirivalveamet/Facebook Estonia is preparing for the possibility that Russia could announce a broader mobilisation and has made clear that the border may be closed immediately if the security assessment changes. Tallinn is therefore treating a possible mobilisation not only as a Russian military decision, but as a development that could directly affect border security, migration pressure and the wider security situation across Europe.







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Prime Minister Kristen Michal confirmed that Estonia already has procedures allowing border crossings with Russia to be closed very quickly. Opening hours have been reduced and full customs checks introduced, while the government is now considering additional scenarios. The logic is simple and very straightforward; if Moscow needs significantly more people to continue the war, the consequences will not remain inside Russia.

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Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna also pointed to another problem. A new mobilisation could push more Russian citizens towards the EU, while some European states continue to issue large numbers of visas. Estonia sees this as a security issue because European authorities may not always know who is entering, what their background is or whether mobilisation pressure could later be used by Moscow in other ways.

This is exactly why Estonia is preparing before Russia takes the decision, not after. A large mobilisation would be a signal that Moscow is ready to sustain the war at an even higher cost. For Estonia, that would immediately require tighter border controls, closer monitoring of Russian citizens entering Europe and a new assessment of the military threat on NATO’s north-eastern flank.

From my own perspective, Tallinn is not afraid but ready for what lies ahead.