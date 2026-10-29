WIADOMOŚCI From donor to buyer. Germany eyes Ukrainian missiles Jakub Bielamowicz Photo. RBC-Ukraine Berlin plans to test Ukraine’s Bars cruise missile as it seeks cheaper long-range firepower to strengthen deterrence against Russia.







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Berlin could sign an initial deal within weeks and begin Bundeswehr trials in early 2027, the Financial Times reports. Successful testing could lead to an order for several hundred missiles, which would mark Germany’s first known acquisition of a Ukrainian-developed offensive weapon for its own military.

The jet-powered Bars has a reported range of up to 1,000km and is already being used against targets in Russia. Although a German official confirmed the procurement talks to the Kyiv Independent on 24 October, the manufacturer remains unnamed for security reasons, and Berlin has not disclosed which variant it intends to buy.

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A July agreement funded by Berlin already provides for joint production in Germany, initially to supply Ukraine’s forces. That arrangement falls under Kyiv’s Build with Ukraine initiative, which establishes manufacturing abroad using Ukrainian technology. The model gives Ukrainian producers access to allied defence supply chains, while partner countries provide funding and industrial capacity. According to the Financial Times, the first German-made batch reached Ukraine this month, and the same venture would supply the Bundeswehr.

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Germany is looking to expand its long-range arsenal amid lengthy waits for US Tomahawk missiles, which the German defence outlet Hartpunkt reports may not arrive before the early 2030s. Hartpunkt also identifies Covenant’s Anthem as another candidate for Germany’s cheaper missile programme.