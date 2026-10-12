WIADOMOŚCI Mobilisation of forces in Belarus. Soldiers, military equipment, and drones on standby Mateusz Saweczko, Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Envato As reported by Interfax, the military exercises „Unbreakable Brotherhood 2026” and „Barrier 2026” will take place in Belarus from 12 to 16 October. Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states will participate, and the scenarios undertaken are intended to be a response to current NATO policy.







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Exercises in Belarus with CSTO participation

As reported by Interfax, command and staff exercises are beginning in Belarus, involving member states of the CSTO. These include not only Belarus, but also Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and, above all, Russia, whose presence dominates the entire organisation.

The exercises will involve 1,500 soldiers and over 300 units of specialised military equipment – including 80 drones of various types and purposes. The exercises will take place from 12 to 16 October 2026.

„Peacekeeping forces must face manifestations of hostility, intolerance, and violence; however, even in these difficult conditions, it is necessary to professionally and effectively perform the assigned tasks, in strict accordance with the norms of international law,” said the Deputy Head of the CSTO Joint Staff, Gen. Ruslan Shpekbayev.

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"Conflict potential is constantly growing"

Two exercise scenarios are planned for the aforementioned period of 12–16 October. The first is „Unbreakable Brotherhood 2026”. These are command and staff exercises for peacekeeping forces, concerning the preparation and conduct of a peacekeeping operation, alongside the cooperation of armed forces and other services during a conflict.

The second scenario is „Barrier 2026” – which focuses on the detection and elimination of sources of biological threats, as well as medical support for peacekeeping forces.

„Conflict potential in a number of regions directly adjacent to the CSTO’s area of responsibility is constantly growing. Under these conditions, the effective implementation of tasks requires close cooperation between the armed forces and other security structures,” Gen. Shpekbayev further commented.

See also NATO nuclear manoeuvres in Italy

A reaction to NATO exercises?

It is worth mentioning that NATO’s Steadfast Noon exercises began at the same time, starting on 13 October and lasting approximately two weeks. These manoeuvres are held periodically and are aimed at testing security procedures and the combat readiness of the Alliance’s deterrence capabilities. The exercises will involve, among others, Dual-Capable Aircraft (DCA) equipped to carry nuclear weapons, as well as ground personnel responsible for loading, refuelling, and servicing the aircraft.

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