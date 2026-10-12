- WIADOMOŚCI
Record sanctions package on Russia? Over 1,600 people and entities
Foreign Ministers of European Union member states have unanimously approved a new package of individual sanctions against Russia. It is set to cover more than 1,600 individuals and entities. The sanctions are primarily intended to strike the defence industry, including the production of ballistic missiles.
Furthermore, 77 individuals linked to the State Duma elections have been added to the EU blacklist, including three members of the Central Election Commission. The elections were deemed fraudulent and lacking democratic legitimacy by the European Parliament. Voting was also conducted in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.
The sanctions include bans on entry into EU territory and the freezing of assets. According to the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, “This is the single largest expansion of our sanctions list since Russia started its war.”
EU Foreign Ministers just adopted nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex. This is the single largest expansion of our sanctions list since Russia started its war. Europe is again showing a united front. More than half are connected to the production chain for ballistic missiles. We are making it significantly harder, slower and more expensive for Russia to produce the weapons it uses to kill Ukrainians.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 12, 2026
This is indeed the longest list in the Union’s history of individuals and entities added to the EU blacklist in a single instance. With this addition, the number of Russian individuals and entities subject to sanctions has increased by half, totalling just under 5,000 entries.