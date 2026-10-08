WIADOMOŚCI The aircraft took off from Moscow and flew into Poland. Where did it go? Aleksander Olech, Mateusz Saweczko Photo. Aldo Bidini / Wikimedia Commons / GFDL 1.2 (https://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html) On Wednesday, 7 October, an aircraft of the Algerian Air Force appeared over Poland once again – a Lockheed C-130H Hercules military transport. The plane took off from Russia, heading back to Algeria.







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Algerian aircraft over Poland

On Wednesday, 7 October, an Algerian Air Force aircraft appeared over Poland – a Lockheed C-130H Hercules military transport. Its appearance was reported by Polish Military Radar at 18:48.

The aircraft took off from Russia, from Moscow-Vnukovo Airport. Flying over Belarus, it reached Poland, from where it headed southwest to Algeria – most likely to the Boufarik Air Base.

This is another flight by the Algerian armed forces over Poland, representing an element of military cooperation between Russia and Algeria, which both sides confirm through communiqués from their ministries of defence. One of the key elements of this cooperation is, of course, the arms trade. Russia primarily transports combat aircraft (e.g., Su-35 and Su-57E), anti-aircraft systems, or land forces equipment (including vehicles) to Algeria. But is Algeria always the final recipient of the equipment?

See also Russia is transporting weapons over Poland. The plane landed in Moscow

This is another such flight

Just as we previously observed transports from Algeria to the Russian Federation, today increasing attention is being drawn to flights in the opposite direction – from Russia to Africa. These should not be viewed solely through the prism of Algeria. It may be one of the points on a broader route for the transfer of personnel, equipment, and weaponry.

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Russian deliveries may travel further to Libya, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, and then support Russian outposts expanding towards the Gulf of Guinea. This is a route worth tracking in the broader context of the Russian military and political presence in Africa – and with its expansion, it should be expected that there will be more such flights.