WIADOMOŚCI Türkiye raises defence spending by 229% Patryk Jagnieża TF-KAAN fighter jet prototype

Photo. Dimir / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz announced that Ankara will be raising defence spending by 229%. The figure is a cumulative three-year target to reach in 2029.







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During the presentation of Türkiye’s new Medium-Term Program (MTP), the Vice President made several remarks regarding the future of the country. The MTP sets out the country’s economic roadmap for the years 2027-2029.

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According to the programme, the state’s 2026 growth forecast was lowered to 3.3%, while the year-end inflation expectation was raised to 28.4%. For the upcoming year, the economic growth is targeted to increase, while inflation is expected to gradually decline. For 2027, the growth is projected to reach 4.2% with inflation of 16%. The numbers are expected to further change later, when the economic growth is targeted to reach 5% with inflation of 8% in 2029.

When it comes to the defence industry, Yilmaz explained that Türkiye is striving to develop its own technology and produce high added value. Afterwards, he added that Ankara will increase defence spending by 229%. According to The Jerusalem Post, the increase in defence spending is the largest among the seven priority areas outlined in the programme. Spending on social housing is set to increase by 150%, mining exploration by 139%, industrial infrastructure by 54%, railways by 49%, health by 43%, and food supply security by 42%.

According to Envanter Medya, a Türkiye-based defence media platform, additional defence funding would support the development of major defence projects, including the mass production of the TF-KAAN fighter jet, the first deliveries of the KIZILELMA unmanned fighter aircraft, and the delivery of more than 10 ALTAY tanks.

Türkiye’s military spending reached $30 billion in 2025, making it the world’s 18th largest military spender, according to SIPRI data.