WIADOMOŚCI Turkiye's new powerful weapon. They will be able to strike deep into enemy territory Damian Ratka Photo. Aselsan Aselsan is developing a family of deep-strike ammunition intended for strikes deep behind enemy lines. On 1 September, Aselsan conducted a successful demonstration at the Konya Karapınar firing range.







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The new family of deep-strike ammunition being developed by Aselsan is named Tolun. Three types of munitions are being created as part of this family: Tolun I, Tolun F, and Tolun P. The missiles were tested at the Konya Karapınar range in the presence of delegations from more than 15 countries. During the trials, the performance of various warheads and fuzes was demonstrated. The Tolun I missile was presented featuring a fragmentation warhead and an impact fuze.

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The Tolun F missile was also equipped with a fragmentation warhead but featured a proximity fuze. It was used to neutralise an armoured vehicle and accompanying infantry. Furthermore, this missile can have an adjustable angle of attack and is resistant to GPS navigation signal jamming. The Tolun P missile was equipped with a programmable delay fuze and a penetration warhead, which enabled it to effectively penetrate the interior of a structure before detonating.

The Tolun P can also be fitted with a specialised fuze for penetrating fortifications called ASAF, also developed by Aselsan. A missile equipped in this manner demonstrated the capability to penetrate hardened structures. Tolun missiles can be carried and deployed from Sadak-4T racks, which allow multiple munitions to be mounted simultaneously. The Tolun missile family itself can be carried and released from various aerial platforms with the appropriate payload capacity – during the tests, the Bayraktar Akıncı unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) served as the launch platform.